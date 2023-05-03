Convoy taking fire vehicles and life-saving kit to Ukraine leaves Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Convoy taking fire vehicles and life-saving kit to Ukraine leaves Liverpool

By Press Association
The timing of the shipment is also to honour the Eurovision link between Ukraine and the UK (UK Home Office/PA)
The timing of the shipment is also to honour the Eurovision link between Ukraine and the UK (UK Home Office/PA)

A convoy taking UK fire and rescue vehicles and other life-saving equipment is on its way to Ukraine.

Fire minister Chris Philp said he was “immensely proud of our continued contributions”, which included 21 fire and rescue vehicles as well as a further 8,000 pieces of equipment, with the convoy expected to arrive in Poland on Friday.

The donations will be received by the head of Ukraine’s fire and rescue service and this shipment takes contributions by England and Wales’s fire services to support Ukraine to 86 fire and rescue vehicles and more than 100,000 items of equipment.

A convoy taking fire and rescue vehicles and other UK donations to Ukraine has left Liverpool
The vehicles left Liverpool on Tuesday (UK Home Office/PA)

The timing of the shipment is also to honour the Eurovision link between Ukraine and the UK, with the vehicles leaving Liverpool on Tuesday, the city which will host the competition later this month.

“I am immensely proud of our continued contributions to support Ukrainians on the front line and of our fantastic colleagues from fire and rescue services who have volunteered to ensure the convoy’s safe passage,” Mr Philp said.

“Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine has decimated so many lives and has left fire and rescue services in the country with minimal equipment.

A convoy taking fire and rescue vehicles and other UK donations to Ukraine has left Liverpool
A total of 17 fire and rescue services were involved in the transportation of the donations (UK Home Office/PA)

“Putin is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian buildings in Ukraine so it is essential we do everything within our power to help them.”

The Government collaborated with the National Fire Chiefs Council as well as fire and rescue services across England and Wales to co-ordinate the effort, which includes delivery of helmets, generators, lighting and hoses.

A total of 17 fire and rescue services were involved in the transportation of the donations, while dozens of firefighters volunteered their time.

Chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council Mark Hardingham said: “Firefighters on the front line in Ukraine are in desperate need of equipment as the war continues to devastate the country.

“This fifth convoy means fire and rescue services have now donated 86 fire engines and more than 100,000 items of kit.

“The determination and pride of all involved is testament to how committed everyone is to getting help to where it is needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
4
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
5
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
6
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
7
The Hollywood-style sign popped up overnight. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate
8
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay bagged a brace to see off Falkirk in Saturday's semi-final. image: SNS Group
Tea-time kick-off confirmed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic
9
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
10
Sam McGuire
Inverness man Sam McGuire missing for nearly a week