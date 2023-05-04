Final evacuation flights leave Port Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final evacuation flights leave Port Sudan

By Press Association
People evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight from Cyprus into Birmingham airport on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
People evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight from Cyprus into Birmingham airport on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The last evacuation flights have left Sudan for Cyprus, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Two final flights took off from Port Sudan on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the final one leaving at 1.10am local time – more than two hours later than scheduled.

According to Flightradar, the last flight touched down in Larnaca at 6.32am local time with a plane scheduled to leave the Cypriot airport for Birmingham on Thursday afternoon.

The evacuation flights were originally due to end on Monday before the extra planes were announced, but the Foreign Office said there would be no further extensions.

Sudan unrest
A plane with people evacuated from Sudan via Cyprus touches down at Birmingham airport on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

A statement on the website said any British nationals in need of assistance should visit the Foreign Office team at the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan, which is being used as a temporary office with the British Embassy in Khartoum closed.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday the evacuation had seen 2,341 leave the war-torn county on 28 flights.

Downing Street said 1,195 were British nationals, with other nationalities, including Sudanese dependents of British nationals, also helped to leave.

Mr Cleverly tweeted: “We’ve co-ordinated the longest and largest evacuation of any Western country. But the hard work in Sudan has not finished.”

The Foreign Secretary earlier said there was still a British military presence at the country’s main seaport on the Red Sea coast with the HMS Lancaster warship off the coast.

A renewed 72-hour ceasefire was due to end at midnight on Wednesday in Sudan with the Foreign Office warning “violence could escalate”.

It said: “We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes.

“There is now fighting in various locations across Sudan. Khartoum International Airport is currently closed.”

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations under secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator, arrived in Port Sudan on Wednesday to seek guarantees for the safe passage of aid deliveries.

He said: “It’s not as if we’re asking for the moon. We’re asking for the movement of humanitarian supplies and people. We do this in every other country, even without ceasefires.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said it was “unfair” to suggest that the UN did not see the conflict coming, or was slow to respond.

“There are a lot of people didn’t see it coming. A lot of people in Sudan who didn’t see it coming.

“Maybe we were derelict in our duty. Maybe we were derelict in our responsibility. Fine, that’s yesterday. What we’re talking about today is doing something that is consistent with our values.”

The United Nations said Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan and his rival General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed to send representatives to the negotiation table in a bid to establish a more stable truce.

Generals Burhan and Dagalo, both with powerful foreign backers, were allies in an October 2021 military coup that halted Sudan’s fraught transition to democracy, but they have since turned on each other.

