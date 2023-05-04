UK service sector growth jumps to year-high, but inflation passed to customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK service sector growth jumps to year-high, but inflation passed to customers

By Press Association
A barman serving takeaway drinks (Yui Mok/PA)
A barman serving takeaway drinks (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK’s services sector rebounded to its strongest growth for a year last month amid robust consumer spending, according to new data.

However, prices for consumers increased further as businesses passed higher wage costs onto their customers.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 55.9 for April, up from 52.9 the previous month.

It was the highest reading since April 2022.

Any reading above 50 is considered growth, below that means the sector is shrinking.

It was beyond the expectations of economists, who had predicted a reading of 54.9 for the month.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “A strong rate of service sector growth meant that the UK economy started the second quarter of 2023 in positive fashion.

“Overall private sector output expanded at the fastest pace for one year, despite another fall in manufacturing production during April.

“Strong growth in spending on travel, tourism and leisure was a tailwind for the service economy in April, alongside a sustained recovery in international visitors.”

Firms said that “strong consumer spending” was a significant factor for growth over the month.

Travel and tourism demand support the sector, as well as a recovery in demand for business services.

The data showed that another improvement in export sales also helped new orders strike a 13-month high.

Nevertheless, companies said business expenses grew in April as a result of higher salary payments.

This helped drive an increase in the inflation of prices charged to customers, which had previously hit a 19-month low in March.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), said: “The boost in demand does come at the cost of higher inflationary pressures on the sector, and it is likely consumers will continue to see price increases for luxuries such as holidays and meals out.

“The difficulty in finding staff in a tight market also drove wages higher and was a significant contributor to the hike in prices.

“With the King’s Coronation around the corner and three bank holidays in May, the sector is optimistic for continued strong demand as spring turns to summer.”

