Final proposal on abortion buffer zone Bill before summer recess – Green MSP

The final proposal for a Bill to create buffer zones outside abortion clinics should be published by the end of next month, the MSP bringing forward the legislation has said.

Gillian Mackay said her member’s Bill will be published at Holyrood before the summer recess.

The Green MSP has already secured the backing of the Scottish Government for her Abortion Services Safe Access Zones Bill – even though it has not yet been introduced.

First Minister Humza Yousaf made clear he is “fully supportive” of the “vital” legislation.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs), he pledged to “work closely” with Ms Mackay on the Bill, adding that Scottish Government officials are “working at pace” with her to develop the legislation.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said her Bill will be published before the summer recess (PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “It is of incredible importance, it is vital to ensure women get safe access to health care.

“I am fully supportive, and this Government is fully supportive, of those safe access zones.”

With a ministerial working group set up to consider the issue having concluded, Ms Mackay said the focus should now be on bringing forward legislation.

Raising the issue at FMQs, she said the “collective focus should be on delivering national legislation as the most robust way to put buffer zones in place in Scotland”.

Ministers established the Abortion Safe Access Zones working group in 2021 in response to protests from anti-abortion campaigners outside clinics where procedures are carried out.

Ms Mackay said the working group had “run its course”.

However Back Off Scotland, which has campaigned for buffer zones around clinics, said: “Scrapping the buffer zone working group before a Bill has been formally introduced in the Scottish Parliament seems ill thought out and premature.”

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said the working group had “concluded” and the Government is now “fully focused” on the development of Ms Mackay’s Bill.

Ms Minto said: “We are clear that delivering national legislation is the best and most secure route to ensure buffer zones are delivered and sustained.

“We will continue to take forward discussions with stakeholders to ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible.”