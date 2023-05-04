NHS Scotland boss says boards face ‘challenging’ financial position this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Scotland boss says boards face ‘challenging’ financial position this year

By Press Association
NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb appeared before the Public Audit Committee on Thursday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The chief executive of NHS Scotland has said she has “no doubt” health boards will have to deal with financial challenges this year.

Caroline Lamb pledged to work alongside regional health boards to identify cuts that can be made to ease pressure.

The concern was compounded by Richard McCallum, the Scottish Government’s director for health finance and governance, who said there is a “significant financial challenge” on the health service.

Ms Lamb’s comments come in the wake of a stark warning from NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Jeff Ace, who told a Holyrood committee that his board faces a deficit this year and he “technically can’t afford one in 10 of (the) workforce”.

Appearing before the Public Audit Committee on Thursday, Ms Lamb said: “I have no doubt that many boards are looking at a very, very challenging position going into 2023-24.

“That said, we would expect – as we did last year – to work with boards through the course of this year.

“We have a national sustainability and value programme, which Richard may want to say more about, in terms of how we’re working with boards to support all of our NHS boards to identify savings and efficiencies in order to manage that through to a better position.”

Mr McCallum added: “I’m absolutely not underestimating the scale of the financial challenge… we do go into 2023-24 with a significant financial challenge that we all need to work through and that is a reality of those system pressures.

Hospital ward
The boss of NHS Dumfries and Galloway has warned he ‘technically can’t afford’ one in 10 of the workforce (PA)

“As Audit Scotland has said, we’re not alone in NHS Scotland in terms of some of those particular pressures they raise in those reports.”

Mr McCallum went on to say that NHS Dumfries and Galloway is among the four boards whose budgets were not balanced at the turn of the financial year, adding there is a need to “go further” on reducing spending in areas such as procurement and agency costs.

Meanwhile, Ms Lamb gave a commitment that National Treatment Centres (NTCs) in Larbert and at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank would be opened by the end of the year.

Both projects, which form part of a Scottish Government commitment to improve capacity, have been delayed, with the Golden Jubilee due to open in June and the Larbert site slated to open last year, according to the original NHS recovery plan.

Asked if the delays will result in cost overruns, NHS Scotland chief operating officer John Burns said he would come back to the committee with financial information.

