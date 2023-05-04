Trump cutting Ireland trip short to ‘confront’ accuser in New York case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump cutting Ireland trip short to ‘confront’ accuser in New York case

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump has said he is cutting his trip to Ireland short so he can return to ‘confront’ his accuser in a New York civil rape case (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former US president Donald Trump has said he is cutting his trip to Ireland short so he can return to 'confront' his accuser in a New York civil rape case (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former US president Donald Trump has said he is cutting his trip to Ireland short so he can return to “confront” his accuser in a New York civil rape case, which he described as a “political attack”.

Mr Trump said he would “probably attend” the hearing as he spoke to reporters while golfing at his resort outside the village of Doonbeg, Co Clare.

His visit to Scotland and Ireland has coincided with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Mr Trump said he has been “falsely accused”.

“I’m going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is – it’s ridiculous,” he said.

He said he is having to cut his trip to Ireland short because of the trial.

“I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s fake.”

He said his accuser is a Democrat and the judge is a “rough judge”.

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare
Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare (Brian Lawless/PA)

“He doesn’t like me very much, he was appointed by Bill Clinton,” he said.

He added: “It’s a disgrace but we have to do it, it’s a part of life.

“It’s a fake claim like all the other claims, just like ‘Russia Russia Russia’.”

He said it is a “political scam”.

“Because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early.

“I don’t have to but I choose to.”

He added: “It’s a disgrace that this is allowed to happen.

“It’s called false accusations against a rich guy. Or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that is leading the polls by 40 points.

“And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me and I have a judge that is extremely hostile.”

Mr Trump said he is going to “go back and confront this woman”.

He said the rape accusations against him are politically motivated.

“This is a political attack. This is the only way they think they can win the election because (Joe) Biden is losing,” he said.

“He’s down by 11 – and my republican opponent is down by 45 – he’s disappeared.”

