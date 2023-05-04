Yousaf: Wrong to define now what level of protest would rule out HPMAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf: Wrong to define now what level of protest would rule out HPMAs

By Press Association
The Scottish Government proposes creating highly protected marine areas in at least 10% of Scotland’s waters (PA)
The Scottish Government proposes creating highly protected marine areas in at least 10% of Scotland's waters (PA)

Humza Yousaf has said it would be “wrong” to define what a fishing community is and what consent would be required from those communities as it relates to controversial marine plans.

The Scottish Government has proposed creating highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) in at least 10% of Scotland’s waters, prompting concerns and outcry from those in rural areas, opposition politicians and some within his own party.

The First Minister and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan have said such zones will not be foisted on communities that do not want them.

Douglas Ross
Tory leader Douglas Ross has urged the First Minister to scrap the plans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But challenged by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf refused to define a community, or what level of discontent would mean they can avoid becoming part of an HPMA.

Mr Ross, who said the plans would “devastate” rural areas, asked: “Can he define what he means in this case by community and what level of opposition would be considered ‘vehemently opposed?’”

Mr Yousaf said: “What we’ve made absolutely clear is that this Government will not impose HPMAs on any community that vehemently opposes them.

“We’ve done the consultation, it’s had a significant response, it’s only right we now analyse those responses and while doing so Mairi McAllan has committed, and I will commit also, that we engage with our coastal and island communities that may well be affected by HPMAs

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf has said HPMAs will not be forced on communities (Jane Barlow/PA)

“In terms of what mechanism we will use – how we define community in terms of opposition or, indeed, consent – that will be something that we will engage with the community.

“That is why we’ve done a consultation – we have done a consultation at early inception stage – it would be completely wrong of us to pre-empt what concept mechanism we end up putting in place or setting the parameters here today, that would risk excluding some voices that should be heard.”

The First Minister went on to say he would “not apologise” for attempting to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

Mr Yousaf added that proposals for HPMAs had featured in the Scottish Tory manifesto ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election, although the party only pledged to pilot the zones, similar to what had been planned in England.

The proposals have become an internal as well as external issue for the Scottish Government, with some SNP MSPs voicing their own concerns.

Most notably, former ministers Kate Forbes, Fergus Ewing and Alasdair Allan have all raised issues over HPMAs, with Mr Ewing – who served as rural affairs secretary under Nicola Sturgeon – theatrically tearing up the Government consultation during a Holyrood debate on Tuesday.

Fergus Ewing
Former minister Fergus Ewing theatrically tore up the Scottish Government’s consultation (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

All three voted against a Government motion supporting the proposals in a subsequent debate on Wednesday, while other SNP representatives abstained in the vote.

Mr Ross said it had taken eight years for Ms Sturgeon to face a rebellion while first minister, but less than eight weeks for the same fate to befall Mr Yousaf.

“He’s clearly losing his grip on his party because he insists on pursuing these extreme policies that are opposed by the very communities he wants to impose them on,” he said.

In a testy exchange between the pair, Mr Yousaf hit back, saying: “The Conservatives have had the longest attempted coup in Scottish political history, why doesn’t Jamie Greene or Liam Kerr stand up and put Douglas Ross out of his misery?”

The First Minister added that Mr Ross had “lost faith in his own political party” and “spent the entire Easter recess urging people to vote for the Scottish Labour Party”, alluding to statements from the Tory leader about tactical voting which were subsequently rowed back.

