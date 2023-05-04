NUS Scotland demands ministers rethink ‘unjustifiable’ U-turn over £46m

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ministers have been urged to reconsider an “unjustifiable” U-turn which removes £46 million from the colleges and universities budget.

The funding, which amounts to a loss of £20 million for university and £26 million for colleges, had been allocated to the institutions as part of the 2023/24 budget.

However, on Tuesday it was revealed that Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth had alerted the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) of the change “with regret”, noting the cash had been identified as “a necessary saving”.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall has now written to Ms Gilruth following outrage from the sector.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall has condemned the U-turn on college and university funding (Jane Barlow/PA)

The funding, announced in December, was already a “real-terms cut”, according to the union, however the removal of the additional cash has now been called a “real blow” to students and staff.

Following the letter to the Education Secretary, Ms Gomersall said: “This is Humza Yousaf’s opportunity to set the tone of his relationship with students.

“He needs to listen when students say we can’t afford to live and listen to staff when they say they’re stretched too thin.

“I urge the Scottish Government to reconsider this short-sighted decision. Students are not cash cows with infinite money. Many of us are just struggling to pay rent and eat a hot meal every day.”

In her letter to Ms Gilruth and Education Committee convener Graeme Dey, who raised the decision, Ms Gomersall said: “We told the Scottish Government then that the real-terms cut of an additional £46 million for universities and colleges was not enough to keep our education system afloat in the cost-of-living crisis.

“To withdraw this funding altogether is unjustifiable.”

The funds, the NUS said, were to be allocated in the form of a teaching resource grant to cover teaching, support services and staffing.

Ms Gomersall also expressed concern other key education promises could be broken after the First Minister announced SNP manifesto commitments would be reviewed in order to prioritise tackling poverty.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, convener of Universities Scotland – which represents the country’s 19 higher education institutions – said the organisation is “extremely disappointed”, while Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, also condemned the decision.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the cash had been identified as ‘a necessary saving’ (PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are facing the most challenging financial environment since devolution and very difficult decisions across portfolios have had to be made.

“As a result of these pressures, the additional uplift of £26 million for colleges and £20 million for universities announced as part of the 2023/24 budget can no longer be provided this year.

“The decision does not affect the core settlement for the sectors. SFC has already announced indicative funding allocations for colleges and universities on April 13.

“The Scottish Government continues to spend nearly £2 billion a year on Scotland’s universities and colleges through the SFC alone.

“Research and innovation funding has increased, with additional funding allocated for high priority maintenance across college estates.”