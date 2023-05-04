Senior Tory calls for building where GCHQ based to have Chinese cameras removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Tory calls for building where GCHQ based to have Chinese cameras removed

By Press Association
Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the Hikvision cameras outside Heron House in Manchester should be removed (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the Hikvision cameras outside Heron House in Manchester should be removed (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A senior Conservative MP and China hawk has said it is “absurdity” that a building the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) operates out of has Chinese surveillance cameras attached to it.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said CCTV made by Beijing-based firm Hikvision should be removed from a property that is home to the security agency’s North West secure site.

It comes after Channel 4 News reported that it had found at least nine cameras made by surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision on Heron House, a property in central Manchester that the security agency has offices in.

GCHQ said it does not operate Hikvision cameras on its part of the building, which it reportedly leases from Manchester City Council.

The broadcaster’s report comes after ministers instructed Government departments in November to stop installing surveillance cameras made by Chinese firms on “sensitive sites” owing to security concerns.

Making the announcement, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said ministries should consider whether they should immediately remove and replace such equipment from sensitive sites, rather than wait for scheduled upgrades.

Hikvision, a shortened version of its full name Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company, is banned in the US because of concerns it could share intelligence with the Chinese Communist Party.

MPs have previously called for the prohibition of equipment manufactured by Hikvision due to the company reportedly having their cameras deployed in internment camps in China’s Xinjiang province as part of the persecution of the Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

Sir Iain described the finding of Hikvision surveillance equipment on Heron House as a “big deal”.

He told Channel 4: “I know that (GCHQ) will come back and say things like they’re not our buildings officially, they belong to the city centre … (to) the council.

“But the truth is they are the number one, the most important security centre that we have.

Big Brother Watch lobby group protest
Some MPs have called for Hikvision surveillance equipment to be banned in the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“GCHQ knows everything and, therefore, they are hugely relevant in this debate and they should not have those cameras.

“After all, the security service themselves have said they shouldn’t have them, so it’s ironic that the senior part of the security services has them.

“That seems an absurdity to me and they should get rid of them.”

Sir Iain added: “Who walks through that building is recorded.”

A GCHQ spokesman said: “Heron House is a multi-tenancy building.

“GCHQ does not operate Hikvision products at any of its sites, including Heron House.

“We have a range of measures in place to protect the security of our people, systems and sites, which for obvious reasons we will not describe in detail.”

Hikvision has been contacted for comment. The firm has previously said it was “categorically false” to represent it as a national security threat.

Manchester City Council has also been contacted in relation to the ownership of the building.

