Tory MP says Suella Braverman’s rhetoric ‘damaging’ and ‘feeds into far right’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MP says Suella Braverman’s rhetoric ‘damaging’ and ‘feeds into far right’

By Press Association
Tory former minister Rehman Chishti (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Tory former minister Rehman Chishti (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Suella Braverman’s rhetoric on illegal migration is “damaging to our communities” and “feeds into the far right”, a Tory former minister has warned.

Rehman Chishti urged the Home Secretary to “get on and do her job” but shied away from calling for her to resign insisting “it’s up to the Prime Minister”.

Mr Chishti was speaking from the counting hall in Gillingham, Kent, where Labour is looking to take the council, Medway, despite having been in the hands of the Conservatives since 2003.

The Gillingham and Rainham MP told Sky News he was “confident” the Conservatives will be able to maintain their current seats.

He was later asked whether he was worried Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on illegal migration might have had an impact on voters in the local elections.

Mr Chishti wrote a column in the Observer newspaper at the end of April, titled “calling out Braverman’s views on race and abuse is a vital part of my Conservative values”, in which he argued the Home Secretary was “emboldening the far right by pointing the finger at ethnic groups”.

The Tory MP said: “I think you know, from my many appearances on Sky News, people know that I say what I think and I’m a man of principle, and I think I stand by everything I wrote in that paper.

Police recruitment
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’ve sat on the Home Affairs Select Committee for three years looking at security and the comments that we had from the Home Secretary, the rhetoric that she applies to certain faiths and diverse communities is damaging to our communities and also it damages the community relations, it feeds into the far right.

“So what I would say to the Home Secretary she needs to get on, and do her job, address the big issues of the day.”

He insisted the biggest illegal migration issue is “with regards to people who come into this country, overstay on their visas”, adding: “So the Home Secretary needs to get on, make sure that people who are here illegally are removed quickly and swiftly and does her job rather than applying rhetoric which damages our communities.”

On whether he thought Rishi Sunak should sack Ms Braverman, Mr Chishti replied: “I think it’s up to the Prime Minister who he selected to be his Cabinet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours