Labour ‘firing on all cylinders’ despite not winning Derby majority, leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour ‘firing on all cylinders’ despite not winning Derby majority, leader says

By Press Association
Baggy Shanker (centre right) after being re-elected to Sinfin and Osmaston ward in Derby (Callum Parke/PA)
Baggy Shanker (centre right) after being re-elected to Sinfin and Osmaston ward in Derby (Callum Parke/PA)

The leader of the Labour group in Derby has said that he is “absolutely delighted” with the local election results which he says shows the party is “firing on all cylinders”.

The city council remains under no overall control but Labour gained eight seats to take its total to 23, putting it in a prime position to organise a minority leadership before the council AGM on May 24.

The biggest losers of the day were the Liberal Democrats, who were wiped out by Labour in Blagreaves ward and suffered losses elsewhere to end up with just half of the eight seats that they had at the start of Friday.

Lib Dem losses meant that the Conservatives also lost ground on Labour, with the Tories taking 15 seats and looking set to lose their minority leadership.

Reform Derby took six seats in Alvaston North and Alvaston South, while the three seats in Chellaston & Shelton Lock went to independents.

Baggy Shanker, leader of the Labour group at the council, said he was “absolutely delighted”.

He said: “Residents in Derby have given the Labour group and Labour party a clear mandate to govern and to bring our manifesto ideas and our vision forward and get that implemented as soon as we can.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the result. A hell of a lot of work has gone into this, not just by our excellent candidates that were fielded, but the support networks and the local party and the regional party, and indeed nationally.

“People are seeing that we’re ready for this change now, locally and nationally, the party is functioning and firing on cylinders, and so bring on the general election and let’s have change for the country as well as Derby.”

The city has become known for its political division in recent years, being described as “quirky” by one Labour councillor.

Chris Poulter, who despite being re-elected in Spondon ward looks set to lose his position as leader of the council, said at the start of the day that this division meant he expected the city to “buck the trend” of Conservative losses nationally.

Speaking after the results were declared, he said that he saw the day as a success.

He said: “I think it’s a success, I honestly do. I didn’t anticipate making serious gains, and I really didn’t expect to lose ground on seats.

“We’ve run a good campaign, we’ve been a great administration, we’ve done remarkable things to help Derby make steps going forwards, and we’ve laid the ground for anybody to make a success and bring back Derby to where it needs to be.”

Elsewhere in Derbyshire, Labour took North East Derbyshire District Council from no overall control and Erewash Borough Council from the Conservatives and held Chesterfield Borough Council.

Derbyshire Dales District Council remains in no overall control, but the Lib Dems overtook the Conservatives in becoming the largest party, with 12 seats, while the Tories lost nine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close