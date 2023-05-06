Ukrainian PM thanks the King for his ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian PM thanks the King for his ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine

By Press Association
The Ukrainian prime minister has thanked the King for his solidarity after the pair met during a reception on the eve of the coronation on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
The Ukrainian prime minister has thanked the King for his solidarity after the pair met during a reception on the eve of the coronation on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

The Ukrainian prime minister has thanked the King for his solidarity after the pair met during a reception on the eve of the coronation on Friday.

Charles offered Ukraine his “unwavering support” when he met with the country’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Mr Shmyhal said on Twitter: “It is a special honour to attend the reception of His Majesty King Charles III ahead of coronation.

“We received assurances from His Majesty that (Ukrainian) people will have unwavering support until the final victory. Grateful for the solidarity.”

Charles hosted heads of state from around the world at a Buckingham Palace reception on the eve of the coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also greeted their overseas guests at the event.

There were 42 people at the event, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and prime minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins.

Back in March, Charles visited Berlin where he met with Ukrainians who had been forced to flee the country.

King Charles III coronation
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and prime minister Denys Shmyhal (right) arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests on Friday (PA)

He told them “I’m praying for you” after condemning the “unimaginable suffering” caused by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of their homeland.

He praised Germany’s “courageous, important and appreciated” decision to send “significant” military support to Ukraine in a historic address at the German federal parliament, the Bundestag.

Charles made history back in March by delivering the first speech by a British monarch during a session of the Bundestag.

He told the packed chamber: “The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people.

“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values.”

