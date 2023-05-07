Booking GP appointments to be made easier with upgrade of phones – Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Booking GP appointments to be made easier with upgrade of phones – Barclay

By Press Association
Ministers aim to make it easier for patients to book GP appointments (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ministers aim to make it easier for patients to book GP appointments (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Patients will be able to contact their GPs for an appointment more easily under Government proposals to improve access to primary care.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said practices will be handed £240 million this year to introduce online booking tools and upgrade telephone systems, as ministers aim to end the “8am scramble” of patients ringing surgeries for a slot.

More receptionists will be trained, with their role expanded so they can asses patients’ needs and speed up the booking process.

The announcement comes as Rishi Sunak hopes to bounce back from a difficult set of local election results, which saw the Tories shed some 960 seats.

The Prime Minister will be keen to show he is working to cut NHS waiting lists, one of his five priorities.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We are already making real progress with 10% more GP appointments happening every month compared to before the pandemic.

“I want to make sure people receive the right support when they contact their general practice and bring an end to the 8am scramble for appointments.

“To do this we are improving technology and reducing bureaucracy, increasing staffing and changing the way primary care services are provided, which are all helping to deliver on the Government’s promise to cut waiting lists.”

King Charles III coronation
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was dealt a blow by heavy Tory losses in last week’s local elections (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Barclay is following through on some of the pledges made by his predecessor Therese Coffey.

As health secretary during Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership, Ms Coffey last September revealed proposals to improve surgeries’ phone systems and ban waits of more than two weeks to see a GP for a non-urgent issue.

The DHSC said on Monday that under the plans patients contacting their practice will find out on the same day how their query will be managed.

New digital phone systems will mean that instead of an engaged tone, callers will get a queue position and a call-back option, and their call can be directly routed to the right professional.

Those with urgent needs will be given an appointment on the same day, while non-urgent cases should get one within a fortnight.

The Government will also fund 6,500 training places for “care navigators”, the new label for staff handling calls, who can direct patients to the right doctor or send them to another service such as pharmacies.

But critics said the real way to improve access is by having more GPs.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “The reason people can’t get a GP appointment is the Conservatives have cut 2,000 GPs. Better hold music isn’t going to change that.

“Nothing in this announcement will train more doctors, allow patients to choose a face-to-face appointment, or bring back the family doctor so patients see the same GP each time.

“This shallow offer shows Rishi Sunak is totally out of touch with the issues patients face, and underlines why he can’t offer the change people are crying out for.

“The Government should adopt Labour’s plan to train 7,500 more doctors a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status, and enable patients to easily book appointments to see the doctor they want, in the manner they choose.”

The chairwoman of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Professor Kamila Hawthorne, said: “We await further details of the full access recovery plan, but ultimately the best way to improve access to GP care and address the intense workload and workforce pressures GP teams are working under, is to increase numbers of fully trained, full-time equivalent GPs through effective recruitment and retention schemes…

“Politicians think that promising faster access will improve services and win votes, but many practices are already struggling for lack of GPs and other clinical staff.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Primary care needs more staff to be able to deliver all that is being asked of it.

“More must be done to attract, retain and develop primary care professionals – and indeed all health and care staff – if we are to truly expand access to care, improve patient experiences, keep the public healthy and well, and reduce pressures across the whole health and care system.

“The NHS workforce plan can’t come soon enough.”

