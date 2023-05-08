‘Betrayal’ claim as 7,500 Ukrainian refugees remain in temporary homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Betrayal’ claim as 7,500 Ukrainian refugees remain in temporary homes

By Press Association
The figures come after reports of one Ukrainian family which had settled in Fife being moved to temporary accommodation 130 miles away in Dumfries (Peter Byrne/PA)
The figures come after reports of one Ukrainian family which had settled in Fife being moved to temporary accommodation 130 miles away in Dumfries (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “betraying” Ukrainian refugees after figures indicated more than 7,500 remain in temporary accommodation in Scotland.

About one third of the 23,000 Ukrainian refugees the Scottish Refugee Council said have arrived in Scotland since the Russian invasion in February 2022 are waiting for a permanent home, according to responses to freedom of information requests by the Scottish Conservatives.

Responses obtained from 31 out of Scotland’s 32 councils have indicated that there are 7,596 Ukrainian refugees in temporary accommodation, 1,862 of which are children.

The local authority with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees in temporary accommodation was Edinburgh City Council with 2,945, of which 823 are children, followed by Glasgow with 2,058, of which 288 are aged under 18.

The Scottish Conservatives said Inverclyde Council did not respond to the request for information, while Fife Council indicated it does not hold the requested data.

The figures come after reports of one Ukrainian family which had settled in Fife being moved to temporary accommodation 130 miles away in Dumfries.

Scottish Conservative housing and social justice spokesman Miles Briggs said: “The fact that so many thousands of Ukrainian refugees are still holed up in temporary accommodation more than a year after the first of them arrived in Scotland is unacceptable.

“It represents a shocking betrayal by an SNP government that overpromises and underdelivers.

“These are vulnerable people who fled Putin’s brutal invasion of their homeland, and they have been woefully let down by ministers.”

He highlighted the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme having been on pause since July 2022, claiming that the government had “overestimated their ability to cope with the number of refugees”.

Mr Briggs added: “Despite the fact that, under their watch, Scotland already had a drastic shortage of housing – exacerbated by their interference in the rental market – they made entirely unrealistic promises which they were unable to keep.

“As a result, families have been shunted around or kept in accommodation that isn’t suitable for the long term.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A march in Edinburgh marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Lesley Martin/PA)

“That is a shameful way to treat people who want simply to get on with their lives in peace, and to whom the SNP government held out false hope.”

Meanwhile, funding has been renewed for a campaign to help vulnerable people apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

Through the Stay in Scotland campaign, in partnership with the Citizens’ Rights Project, council umbrella body Cosla and Settled, an independent charity helping EU citizens to stay in the UK, more than £200,000 is available to help the applicants.

Migration Minister Emma Roddick said: “As we continue to build the case for an independent Scotland within the EU, additional funding for the Stay in Scotland campaign will help ensure EU citizens, particularly those who need assistance with complex applications, get the support they need to gain settled status.

“We’re also urging the Home Office to immediately upgrade everyone from pre-settled to settled status. This would help remove the unnecessary stress and anxiety of being forced to reapply to the EUSS.”

