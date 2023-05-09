Care service delay allows for ‘meat to be put on bones’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care service delay allows for ‘meat to be put on bones’, says minister

By Press Association
Maree Todd appeared before Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Maree Todd appeared before Holyrood's Health Committee on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The delay to the National Care Service (NCS) will allow ministers to put “more meat on the bones” of the controversial reforms, MSPs have heard.

Under the reforms, adult social care – and potentially other services – in Scotland would be consolidated into a single body, run by regional care boards and ultimately accountable to ministers.

The proposals, however, have been controversial with trade unions, opposition parties and local authorities, which are currently responsible for much of adult social care, for a variety of reasons including the lack of available detail.

Ministers, under both Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, have pledged themselves to “co-design” the service after a framework Bill has passed, with concerns raised about a lack of parliamentary accountability over the final proposals.

Elderly man's hands
The proposals were pushed back (Joe Giddens/PA)

Following Mr Yousaf’s election as First Minister, the first parliamentary vote on the Bill was pushed until after the summer recess, with public health minister Maree Todd pledging to seek the views of those impacted by the Bill in the intervening months.

Speaking at Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday, Ms Todd explained the rationale for the delay, saying stakeholders “undoubtedly… were very keen for us to put a little more meat on the bones”, and claimed she has to improve the way she communicates the positives of the NCS.

She added: “I think this pause does offer us an opportunity to put a little bit more meat on the bones and for people to understand better what the ambition is and what the detail around that ambition is, and how it’s going to look.

“I think it’s such a different way of doing things that it’s been a little bit hard for everybody – I’ll admit it’s been a little bit hard for me to get my head around in this new portfolio.

“So I think this pause does give an opportunity to get a bit more detail, a bit more clarity, a bit more understanding, and to be very clear.”

Ms Todd went on to say she had to do a “better job” of explaining that the NCS would be the “answer to many of the concerns” around social care in Scotland.

Another issue regularly raised about the initiative is the cost implications, with ministers reticent to say how much they estimate the project could cost.

The price tag has caused consternation with the Finance and Public Administration Committee at Holyrood, which has set a deadline of Friday for a financial memorandum to be handed over – a request the minister said would not be met.

“So I think if there’s going to be a period of pause and engagement and possibly some further change to the way the Bill is, I think it makes sense for the updated financial memorandum to wait until those changes are woven in before we update it,” she said.

Following the engagement planned for the summer, Ms Todd said she hoped to be able to offer more clarity on cost.

