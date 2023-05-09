Referrals for adult support and protection up by almost a fifth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Referrals for adults considered to be at increased risk of harm were up by almost a fifth in a year, the latest statistics show.

In 2021/22 there were an estimated 41,569 Adult Support and Protection (ASP) referrals, which can be made by a number of agencies for those defined as “adults at risk”.

This figure, which is an estimate due to the inconsistency in reporting between different council areas, represented an increase of 19% since 2020/21.

The most common categories for people who were subject to ASP investigations were “mental health problems” at 19% and “infirmity due to age” at 18%.

There was also an increase in cases related to “neglect” – from 14% in 2020/21 to 18% in 2021/22.

The figures were compiled by the Scottish Government based on annual data from local authorities.

Responding to them, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s absolutely heart-breaking to see these numbers on the up.

“Mental health is one of the key factors putting adults at risk, but as our health service lurches from crisis to crisis, it’s extremely difficult for staff to get to grips with that.

“This Government has responded by breaking countless promises on waiting times and inflicting brutal cuts to the mental health budget.

“That mountain of failures has left more and more people extremely vulnerable.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would roll out mental health professionals across the country and increase the number of training places for psychologists and psychiatrists in order to cut mental health treatment times in half.”