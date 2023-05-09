What is the Reclaim Party and what does it stand for?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What is the Reclaim Party and what does it stand for?

By Press Association
Leader of the Reclaim Party Laurence Fox (PA)
Leader of the Reclaim Party Laurence Fox (PA)

Andrew Bridgen is set to become the first Reclaim Party MP – with the move expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.

The North West Leicestershire MP currently sits as an independent after being expelled from the Conservative Party for comparing Covid vaccinations to the Holocaust.

Below is a look at Mr Bridgen’s new party and what it stands for.

Downing Street partygate
Andrew Bridgen is expected to announce his decision to join the Reclaim Party on Wednesday morning (PA)

– What is the Reclaim Party?

Reclaim was founded in October 2020 by actor Laurence Fox after an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time earlier that year, which the actor said resulted in him being “cancelled from a 21-year acting career”.

According to its website, the party exists to challenge “woke orthodoxy” and promote “freedom of speech”, which it views as being “under grave peril”.

Reclaim has been dubbed the “Ukip for culture” and is strongly associated with the so-called “culture wars”.

Mr Fox, who now hosts a show on GB News, has also previously expressed scepticism about the Covid vaccine and opposed lockdowns during the pandemic.

– What are Reclaim’s policies?

Coronavirus – Mon Jul 19, 2021
Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox has been an outspoken critic of Covid vaccination programmes (PA)

Reclaim’s focus is on freedom of speech, which it describes as “fundamental to a free society”, arguing no opinions should be protected and all public bodies should have a legal obligation to protect free speech.

The party’s website also suggests a scepticism of net zero policies, saying they “punish the poorest in society” and “the implications of climate change policies must be openly debated”.

Mr Fox has tweeted about a “climate hoax”.

On social media, Reclaim has been critical of all things considered “woke”, with Mr Fox referring to a “Covid scam”, attacking the concept of 15-minute cities, transgender rights and “critical race theory”.

The party promises to “end illegal immigration and stop the scourge of human trafficking”, reduce the size of the state, cut taxes and “depoliticise” national institutions like the police, the Civil Service and the National Trust.

During his campaign to be mayor of London, Mr Fox said he would honour every recipient of the Victoria Cross and George Cross with a plaque on the street they were born.

– Who is backing Reclaim?

According to the Electoral Commission, Reclaim has been heavily funded by Brexit-backing businessman Jeremy Hosking, who has donated more than £2 million to the party.

As well as Mr Fox, other members of the party include Martin Daubney, a former editor of Loaded magazine and Brexit Party MEP who has appeared as a host on GB News.

– How has Reclaim performed in elections?

Reclaim is yet to win an election.

Mr Fox stood for the London mayoralty in 2021 under the Reclaim banner and got 1.9% of the vote, coming sixth and losing his £10,000 deposit.

Mr Daubney contested the 2021 North Shropshire by-election that followed the resignation of Owen Paterson from Parliament but also lost his deposit after polling 375 votes, coming seventh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…