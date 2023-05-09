Drakeford accuses UK Government of having ‘voter suppression agenda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Drakeford accuses UK Government of having ‘voter suppression agenda’

By Press Association
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Mark Drakeford has accused the UK Government of having a “deliberate voter suppression agenda” after reports people were turned away from ballot boxes in England last week due to new photo identification laws.

The First Minister told Senedd members the Welsh Government would not be introducing ID requirements for local and Senedd elections held in Wales.

Responding to a question during Tuesday’s Plenary session, Mr Drakeford said the issue of voter fraud did not exist.

He claimed the Conservative Party was using far-right tactics from the United States to “make it more difficult for people who might not support them to turn up and cast their vote”.

Mark Drakeford
Mr Drakeford accused the Tories of using the tactics of the far-right in the US (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Conservative member Darren Millar said he was “baffled” by the Welsh Government’s position on the matter.

Voters were required for the first time on Thursday to show photo ID in order to collect their ballot paper.

More than 8,000 council seats in England were being contested across 230 local authorities, while mayors were being selected in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

The Government has argued the change is required to reduce electoral fraud, but the move has been widely criticised over concerns of potential voter disenfranchisement.

In Wales, voters will now have to show photo ID at polling stations in some elections including Police and Crime Commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections, Recall petitions and UK General elections.

However, they will not need to show ID to vote at Senedd elections or local council elections as the powers over those voting systems are devolved.

Mr Drakeford said: “The chair of the Electoral Commission himself witnessed people being turned away from polling stations and very concerningly he witnessed those people we rely on to conduct elections suffering abuse from people who felt that they had been unfairly denied their democratic rights.

“I have no doubt at all that Act is part of a deliberate voter suppression agenda pursued by the Conservative government.

“The way they think they can win elections is to learn the lessons from the far-right in the United States, and that is to make it more difficult for people who might not support them to turn up and cast their vote.

“We will not be pursuing that course of action here in Wales. Our policies are designed to make it easier for people to cast their vote, not more difficult,” he added.

“There wasn’t a single prosecution across the whole of the United Kingdom last year for voter fraud. This is a solution in search of a problem, a problem that doesn’t exist.

“The problem that is being created is that people who wish to participate in the democratic process are being denied that right and we will not collude in that in Wales.”

Mr Millar said: “This is about the security and integrity of our elections. We know that across the whole of western Europe voter ID is the norm, and in most western democracies it is the norm.

“But it seems that you have an issue with it, perhaps because of your own party’s record on fraud cases which have happened in Labour areas, such as the Tower Hamlets frauds, the Birmingham frauds as well, back in 2004.”

