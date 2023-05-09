Government ‘cannot ignore’ lawyer warnings on juryless rape trials, say Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government ‘cannot ignore’ lawyer warnings on juryless rape trials, say Tories

By Press Association
Jamie Greene has warned over the dangers of juryless rape trials (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Jamie Greene has warned over the dangers of juryless rape trials (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Government “cannot ignore” warnings from the legal profession about a pilot scheme for juryless rape trials, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesman has said.

Jamie Greene said every bar association in Scotland has voiced concerns about the plans.

The potential for a pilot scheme was announced as part of a wide-ranging shake-up of the criminal justice system, including the scrapping of the not proven verdict.

It gives ministers the power to carry out a pilot of rape trials being conducted by a single judge without a jury.

Advocate stock
Legal professionals have voiced concerns about the changes (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, many in the legal profession say this will be unworkable and would risk miscarriages of justice.

Mr Greene spoke during a Holyrood debate on how the justice system can have a trauma-informed approach.

He said: “Today we learned that pretty much every defence lawyer in Scotland would boycott a pilot for such juryless trials.

“No defence solicitor in their right mind would advise their client to participate in a pilot of this nature and a judge-only trial for the most serious of crimes.”

John Swinney, the former deputy first minister who now sits on the backbenches, intervened to say Mr Greene was “in danger of arguing at cross purposes with himself”.

Mr Swinney said: “He (Mr Greene) has just slammed the door on a means of actually strengthening the outcomes for victims on rape cases.”

The Tory MSP said the president of the Law Society had been clear that the principles of the justice system should not be undermined to increase conviction rates.

He said: “It’s not just the media and politicians that are fuelling this discussion, it’s coming from the judiciary itself.

“The Government cannot ignore those views or warnings. In fact it would do so at its peril in my view.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said, however, there was “overwhelming” evidence that jurors’ preconceptions were impacting on the outcomes of rape trials.

She stressed that the planned pilot of trials before a judge only, rather than with a jury, was “part of a much wider package” of reforms to the justice system.

But she said it was “time that we have the courage to acknowledge problems where they exist” such as the “longstanding and significant disparity in conviction rates for rape in comparison to other offences”.

Ms Constance told MSPs: “We need to own these problems. And we need to seek to solve them.”

She said that MSPs would be able to “debate and discuss the detail” of the plans “in the months ahead of us”, with the Justice Secretary stressing: “It is important that we listen to all voices, and debate and discuss all the evidence, And I very much intend to proceed in that vein.

“Because the evidence is overwhelming that jurors’ preconceptions about rape and how those can be carried forward into deliberations and impact on verdicts, which is not the case in other serious crimes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…