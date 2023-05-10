Minister vows to increase pay of care staff but warns there is ‘no magic wand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister vows to increase pay of care staff but warns there is ‘no magic wand’

By Press Association
Social care minister Maree Todd said the Government does not ‘have a magic wand’ to increase pay for care workers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Social care minister Maree Todd said the Government does not ‘have a magic wand’ to increase pay for care workers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Government has no “magic wand” to increase wages for care workers, a minister said as she warned difficult decisions would have to be taken for improvements in both pay and conditions.

Social care minister Maree Todd was speaking as it emerged the Scottish Government has already spent almost £14 million on controversial plans to set up a national care service (NCS).

Ms Todd revealed the spending in a letter to MSPs on Holyrood’s Finance Committee, with the details released after delays to the NCS legislation.

A total of £1,641,323 was spent in 2021-22, and a further £12,312,269 the following year – meaning spending on the plans amounted to £13,953,592 over two years.

This includes more than £2 million on consultancy fees – £276,650 in 2021-22 and £1,929,536.33 in 2022-23.

The spending was revealed as Ms Todd insisted she is “determined” to improve pay for those working in the sector.

She told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We are absolutely working on improving pay and conditions, it is a crucial component in improving the situation going forward.

“I am determined to make improvements but I don’t have a magic wand.

“I need to go through the process of working out those difficult decisions, building support for spending money on improving pay and conditions as soon as I possibly can, because I see that as a key factor in improving the situation.”

Social care minister Maree Todd highlighted the ‘valuable’ work done by staff in the sector (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has already said his Government will set out a timetable for increasing wages for adult social care workers to £12 an hour – saying that while ministers cannot “afford to do this immediately”, he wants to “send a signal to the sector that we are absolutely serious about improving pay, terms and conditions for those who care for our most vulnerable”.

Ms Todd said wages for social care workers have increased by 14% “over the last couple of years”.

While she acknowledged the “valuable job these people are doing”, the minister added: “There are competing interests and we have limited means of raising extra funds, we are not able to go over our budget in Scotland, so that does make for difficult decisions.”

She said the Government is “in the process of teasing out exactly what budget might be available to us, how soon we can see that and how soon we can realise that ambition” to increase wages.

It comes amid controversy over the Scottish Government’s plans to establish an NCS for adult social care – and potentially other services – in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

This would see services consolidated into a single body, run by regional care boards and ultimately accountable to ministers.

The proposals have come in for fierce criticism from trade unions, opposition parties at Holyrood and local authorities, which are currently responsible for providing much of adult social care.

Finance Committee members had set the deadline of Friday for the Scottish Government to provide more details on the cost of the NCS, but Ms Todd has told them this will not be met.

In her letter to the MSPs, she said she did “not wish to confuse matters by providing multiple versions” of the financial memorandum.

With discussions over the NCS due to take place over the summer, Ms Todd added these would enable ministers to “provide more detail or to narrow some of the cost ranges”.

As a result, she said it would “more helpful” to wait for a single update to the financial memorandum – which she pledged to give to the committee at least four weeks before the first vote in Parliament on the legislation.

Speaking in Glasgow on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf echoed the minister’s statement, saying his Government is committed to “working with local government” and there may be “further tweaks” to the service made.

