Interest in sale of Prestwick Airport but no ‘going offers’ on table, MSPs told

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is ongoing interest in a private sector purchase of Prestwick Airport but no “going offers” are currently on the table, a Holyrood committee has been told.

However a Conservative MSP said he has heard there has been an expression of interest in buying the site in South Ayrshire.

The airport was taken into public ownership in November 2013 after being purchased by the Scottish Government for £1.

Despite the Government’s intention to return the airport to the private sector, an attempt to sell it last year fell through.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray gave evidence to the Economy and Fair Work Committee on Wednesday.

He said he has not received any “signal” of interest in buying the airport but discussions with its management are ongoing.

The operating profit at the airport was £1.9 million, he said.

Minister Neil Gray addressed a Holyrood committee on Prestwick Airport on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He told MSPs: “It’s a good going concern, so I’d expect commercial interest to be forthcoming.”

Colin Cook, director of economic development at the Scottish Government, said: “We continually work with the board of Prestwick Airport and we do receive offers to purchase the asset, because it is recognised to be a strong asset both nationally and for the economy of Ayrshire.

“There are regularly approaches of various qualities and standards around Prestwick Airport.

“There’s nothing at the moment on the table that we would regard as a going offer, let us say.”

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson then said he is aware of an expression of interest which had been put to the board of the airport.

Mr Simpson said: “I am concerned that you, Cabinet Secretary, are not aware of that. It would seem to me that you should be aware of that.”

Mr Cook said the board of the airport would consider any offer before speaking to the Scottish Government.

There are currently no “realistic and sustainable” propositions, he added.