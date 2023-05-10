Treasury appoints Sam Beckett as chief economic adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treasury appoints Sam Beckett as chief economic adviser

By Press Association
The Treasury has hired long-standing civil servant Sam Beckett as its new chief economist (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Treasury has hired long-standing civil servant Sam Beckett as its new chief economist.

Ms Beckett takes on the role of chief economic adviser to the Treasury, replacing Clare Lombardelli, who was recently appointed as the chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Ms Beckett will also become the sole head of the Government Economic Service, having previously jointly headed it up with Ms Lombardelli, while she will also become second permanent secretary to the Treasury.

Sam Beckett will replace Clare Lombardelli in the Treasury role (Treasury/PA)

Her predecessor Ms Lombardelli was the first woman to hold the position of chief economic adviser to the Treasury when she was first appointed in 2018.

Ms Beckett joins the Treasury from her current role as second permanent secretary at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the deputy chief executive at the UK Statistics Authority, which she took on in September 2020.

Among her previous roles, Ms Beckett worked at the Treasury as director of fiscal group, where she led the fiscal policy response to the financial crisis.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “I am thrilled to congratulate Sam on her well-deserved appointment and welcome her back to the Treasury.

“Her economic expertise and leadership in a range of government departments will be indispensable as we focus on our priorities of growing the economy, reducing debt and halving inflation.”

It marks the latest senior hire amid a reshuffle at the Treasury after James Bowler was hired as permanent secretary to replace Sir Tom Scholar, who was ousted by former prime minister Liz Truss and ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last September.

Former second permanent secretary Sir Charles Roxburgh also stepped down last year.

Ms Beckett said: “I am incredibly honoured to be chosen for a role at the heart of the UK economy. I look forward to joining a strong team of officials as we further bolster economic prosperity for the whole of the UK.”

She has more than 25 years’ experience at the Treasury, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Cabinet Office.

At BEIS, she oversaw the Covid response and before that she was director general responsible for the department’s Brexit preparations.

Mr Bowler praised her “extensive macro and microeconomic experience” and said she was an “expert policy maker”.

