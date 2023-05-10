Bridgen’s constituents say MP has gone ‘off the rails’ after Reclaim defection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bridgen’s constituents say MP has gone ‘off the rails’ after Reclaim defection

By Press Association
Constituents represented by Andrew Bridgen said he has gone “off the rails” after he declared his defection to the Reclaim Party (House of Commons/PA)
Constituents represented by Andrew Bridgen said he has gone “off the rails” after he declared his defection to the Reclaim Party (House of Commons/PA)

Constituents represented by Andrew Bridgen said he has gone “off the rails” after he declared his defection to the Reclaim Party.

The North West Leicestershire MP confirmed he has become the party’s first Parliamentarian at a press conference on Wednesday.

He was kicked from the Conservative Party last month.

Reacting to the news, some shoppers in Coalville, a town in Mr Bridgen’s constituency, said they will not vote for him again.

John Bond, from nearby Whitwick, said Mr Bridgen’s comments on Covid vaccines – in which he compared the jabs to the Holocaust – were “dangerous” and “we should be more woke”, despite voting for him before.

He said: “I have spoken to people who took it (Mr Bridgen’s vaccine comments) at face value and why would they not? The guy represents us in Parliament and people are going to think that he has got something to say.

“I’ve voted for the guy more than once but I’m extremely disappointed in him. He seems to be hell-bent on destroying his own career and reputation and doing us damage.

“I am looking at party lines for a start. I definitely won’t be voting for him. And Reclaim, what do they do? Do they like recycling? I don’t know what they are.”

Mr Bond added: “Anything that is against this and against that, they just tend to be a magnet for bigots and I’m not interested in that.”

Mr Bridgen will sit on the opposition benches after joining the Reclaim Party and said he is more confident he will keep his seat at the next general election “than the vast majority of sitting Conservative MPs”.

According to its website, the Reclaim Party, formed by actor Laurence Fox, challenges “woke orthodoxy” and rails against the notions of white privilege and systemic racism.

Mr Bridgen said he joined Reclaim to create a
Mr Bridgen said he joined Reclaim to create a ‘genuine electoral alternative’ (PA)

It said it promotes “freedom of speech”, which it views as being “under grave peril”, with Mr Fox previously criticising the “climate hoax” and “Covid scam”.

Marc Conway, who lives in Coalville, said he is sceptical about the efficacy of Covid vaccines but “definitely would not use those terms” as used by Mr Bridgen, which he described as “terrible”.

But he said he is open to voting for the Reclaim Party.

He said: “I don’t like to use titles and tags like far right and far left, as I think you’re missing out on the people in between, where common decency says people have got a right to say what they’ve got to say as long as it’s not offensive or downright attacking people.

“But there is an awful lot of woke within our society now and it certainly sounds interesting to me to read up on the Reclaim Party as that sounds more appealing to me and people like me than any other party.”

Ken Parker, who lives just outside Coalville with his wife Francis, said: “I have voted for him in the past, yes, because he did a lot of local work.

“But he’s off the rails, unfortunately for him.

“I think it’s a general build up. He has lost it, hasn’t he?”

Discussing Mr Bridgen’s Covid comments, Mr Parker said: “He shouldn’t have said it at all. It’s just not on, is it, really? I didn’t like the comments. And, of course, that isn’t the first thing he has said.”

Mr Parker said he will not vote for Mr Bridgen but would also not vote along the same party lines as in previous elections.

“Whoever will do the best for me and my good lady, I will vote for them. I’ve got no colour or creed,” he said.

Mr Bridgen has represented the North West Leicestershire constituency since 2010 and had a majority of 20,400 at the last general election in 2019.

But at the local elections last week, the Tories lost North West Leicestershire District Council to no overall control.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said: “I won’t vote for him. All he is bothered about is getting his photo in the Coalville Times.

“I’ve voted Labour all my life and I’d still vote Labour. I’m a working man and they’ve stood by the working man.”

Discussing Mr Bridgen’s comments on Covid vaccines, he said: “That was him all over. He just put that out to gain points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…