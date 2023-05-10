MSPs push minister for new timetable on children’s rights legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs push minister for new timetable on children’s rights legislation

By Press Association
Ministers are being pushed to give an update on legislation to incorporate the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child into Scots law (Ian West/PA)
Ministers are being pushed to give an update on legislation to incorporate the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child into Scots law (Ian West/PA)

MSPs have pressed the Scottish Government to set out a “likely timetable” for revised legislation on children’s rights.

Members of Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee are seeing an update on progress on plans to incorporate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots law.

A Bill to do this was passed by Holyrood in 2021, but a legal challenge by the UK Government resulted in the Supreme Court ruling parts of the legislation fell outside of the Scottish Parliament’s competence.

MSPs have now heard concerns about a “lack of progress” on the revised Bill, with the committee writing to Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

It comes after Ian Duddy, chair of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, said there is a need to “see clarity from the Scottish Government about the Bill and its introduction”.

Bruce Adamson, the Scottish Children’s Commissioner, also agreed ministers should publish a timetable for reconsideration.

Committee convener Kaukab Stewart added: “Other witnesses have told us that it is crucial the UNCRC is incorporated as soon as practicably possible to enable it to provide additional protections for children who are currently living within the asylum system.”

Equalities Committee convener Kaukab Stewart said MSPs have heard concerns about a ‘lack of progress’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

In her letter to the Social Justice Secretary, Ms Stewart told how a number of witnesses giving evidence to the committee had “expressed concern to members about the lack of progress on the Bill”.

In her letter to Ms Somerville, the committee convener noted former children’s minister Clare Haughey had pledged in March to provide an update on progress with making amendments to Bill.

Ms Haughey had said then that the Scottish Government was working with the UK Government to amend the legislation, with details of revised amendments given to Westminster on March 9 so ministers there could advise “within the next few weeks” if these created any “new and material concerns”.

While Ms Stewart said the committee “appreciates that this is a complex matter and one on which the Scottish Government has been awaiting a response from UK ministers”, she said MSPs would like more information on any progress.

The committee is seeking a “further update, if available, on the likely timetable” for the reconsideration stage for the legislation.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We remain committed to Scotland being the first UK nation to incorporate the UNCRC into domestic law, ensuring we are a country that respects, protects and fulfils children’s rights.

“Work to achieve this is well under way, including engagement with UK Government lawyers to try to reduce the risk of another referral to the Supreme Court on a revised Bill, which could cause further delays.

“Legal issues around the Bill are complex and consideration of these issues has taken longer than hoped. It is however important to get the Bill right for children now and for generations of children to come.”

