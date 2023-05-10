Return of Stormont will need significant planning, committee told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Return of Stormont will need significant planning, committee told

By Press Association
The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid a DUP boycott (PA)
The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid a DUP boycott (PA)

The return of Stormont will require significant planning and preparation and nurturing from the UK and Irish governments to operate well, MPs have heard.

Caution was also voiced about whether the “mouths of politicians will be stuffed with gold” if the Assembly is restored without plans to introduce revenue-raising measures.

The commentary came as former chiefs of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Sir Malcolm McKibbin and Sir David Sterling, along with former permanent secretary Dr Andrew McCormick, gave evidence to a Westminster committee.

While the Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid a DUP boycott over the Brexit protocol, the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is examining the effectiveness of the institutions.

In the absence of local ministers, it has fallen on Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to set Northern Ireland’s 2023/24 budget and senior civil servants to run departments.

Sir Malcolm told MPs the stability and resilience of the institutions were “dubious at best” but said it is important to remember most want to see the Stormont institutions of government functioning.

Mr McCormick stressed the value of the institutions is in their legitimacy being made up of locally elected representatives, saying: “I’d rather have bad decisions taken by a locally elected Executive on the basis of democratic legitimacy than the sterility and ease of direct rule.”

“Getting the institutions operating is the only legitimate show in town,” he added.

“There has never been a long period (of government), time to establish patterns, time to get over some of the initial hurdles, so many restarts which means the experience and the patterns of doing government haven’t had a chance to get established. It needs time, it needs patience, for me also strong commitment from the two governments… not to say they’ve come back we can forget about it, there is such a need to support and nurture the institutions.”

Dr Andrew McCormick, Sir David Sterling and Sir Malcolm McKibbin giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (Westminster/PA)

Sir David said there should be a “very concerted effort” to prepare a programme for government before a Stormont Assembly returns.

“We shouldn’t necessarily rush back into government. I think it would be worthwhile spending a bit of time to get a programme for government that was clearly going to make a difference, and that had the support of the parties, but was also the product of engagement with civil society,” he said.

He also suggested not running the D’Hondt system to nominate ministers until a programme for government is agreed and backed by all the parties.

“I think in support of that there is going to need to be a multi-year budget which would provide the finance to deliver those issues,” he said.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart asked for an assessment of the importance of a financial package from Westminster to allow the Assembly to be able to do what it needs to be done.

Committee chairman Simon Hoare asked whether the Treasury should “stuff the mouths of Northern Irish politicians with gold” or offer match-funding to encourage Stormont to find savings or new streams of revenue.

Committee chairman Simon Hoare
Committee chairman Simon Hoare (PA)

Sir David said he believes there will need to be some financial help for the sustainable delivery of public services, and investment in transformation.

But he cautioned there is resentment in the Treasury that Northern Ireland is looking for more money, “even if in our terms it is justified”.

“The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council has identified that if we paid the same level of taxes and charges as people in England, Scotland and Wales, the Executive would have in excess of £600 million a year to spend on public services,” he said.

“I think we will need additional money but I think hard choices are going to need to be made… to be blunt, we cannot expect our public services to be of the same quality they are in England, Scotland and Wales if we’re not paying the same amount into them.”

Mr McCormick added: “Restoring the institutions can’t be subject to any real conditions because it’s the only legitimate form of government endorsed by the people in 1998. There is no legitimate alternative, and what’s in place at the minute has zero legitimacy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…