Sunak distanced from Lee Anderson’s comments telling protesters to ’emigrate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak distanced from Lee Anderson’s comments telling protesters to ’emigrate’

By Press Association
Downing Street has distanced Rishi Sunak from Lee Anderson’s comments after the senior Tory told anti-monarchy activists to emigrate rather than protest (PA)
Downing Street has distanced Rishi Sunak from Lee Anderson’s comments after the senior Tory told anti-monarchy activists to emigrate rather than protest (PA)

Downing Street has distanced Rishi Sunak from Lee Anderson’s comments after the senior Tory told anti-monarchy activists to emigrate rather than protest.

The Conservative deputy chairman has drawn ire over remarks in which he suggested republican demonstrators leave the country after dozens were arrested over the King’s coronation weekend.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said on Wednesday: “It’s not something that the Prime Minister has expressed.

“I think all members of the Conservative Party believe in the right to protest.”

Mr Anderson had shared an article about the arrests on Twitter, writing: “Not My King?

“If you do not wish to live in a country that has a monarchy the solution is not to turn up with your silly boards.

“The solution is to emigrate.”

The comments came after the senior Tory MP previously clashed with Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley over the force’s handling of protesters, telling him to “leave his ivory tower” and deal with with demonstrators in Westminster.

Critics on social media condemned his “anti-democratic” remarks and pointed out the right to protest peacefully, while others expressed support for his opinion.

Jonathan Harris, a Lib Dem councillor in West Northamptonshire, tweeted: “30 p Lee – Idiot on display. You took the rights away for British people to live and work across the EU, and forget that great democracies are built on and absolutely allow the right to peaceful protest.”

Under the controversial new Public Order Act, protesters who have an object with the intention of using it to ‘lock on’ are liable to a fine, with those who block roads facing 12 months in prison.

Mr Sunak defended the legislation and thanked police for their “hard work” at the King’s coronation during Prime Minister’s Questions earlier on Wednesday.

He told MPs: “It is… the right of the British public to be able to go about their ordinary day-to-day lives without undue, serious disruption.

“That is why it is right that the police have extra powers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…