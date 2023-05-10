No crisis in NHS dentistry despite ‘difficulties’, insists minister

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minister has denied that NHS dentistry in Scotland is in crisis, though she conceded it faces a “number of difficulties”.

Jenni Minto said improvements have been made in a relatively short period of time.

In March, it emerged that only one in five dental practices in Scotland were allowing new NHS patients to register.

The British Dental Association (BDA) has said there has been an “exodus” of dentists from NHS work and only a fifth of practices had returned to their pre-Covid capacity.

A survey of dentists found 83% anticipated reducing their personal commitment to the NHS in the next 12 months.

The issue was raised at Holyrood on Wednesday, with Conservative MSP Jamie Greene asking about the BDA’s survey.

Ms Minto said bridging payments would continue until the end of October until a new payment system is implemented.

Mr Greene said: “That does sound like a temporary filling to what is quite a long-term cavity in their funding – no pun intended.

“Can I be frank with the minister on this? NHS dentistry in Scotland is at absolute crisis point and everybody knows it.

“You’d need to be living in a cave if you haven’t seen your MSP inbox.”

As well as patients being unable to access NHS dentistry, many were unable to even join waiting lists for it, he said.

Ms Minto replied: “I disagree, I don’t believe NHS dentistry is in crisis.

“However I accept that there are a number of difficulties. We have come far in a reasonably short time.

“As I said before, through payment reform, that is how we’re going to change the system.”

She said work is under way to improve the pipeline of dentists from Europe, which had been “so negatively impacted by Brexit”.