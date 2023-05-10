Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report into ‘toxic’ culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report into ‘toxic’ culture

By Press Association
Adam Price has quit as Plaid Cymru leader (Ben Birchall/PA)
Adam Price has quit as Plaid Cymru leader (Ben Birchall/PA)

Adam Price has told Plaid Cymru members he is quitting as leader days after a review found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in the party.

His decision came following a lengthy meeting of Plaid’s national executive committee to discuss “next steps” after the Prosiect Pawb report found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in the Welsh nationalist party.

Mr Price, in a letter Plaid Cymru chair Marc Jones, said: “We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing.

“The Cooperation Agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales.

“Our core driver – independence for Wales – has broken the banks of mainstream politics and now many, from all parts and all parties, believe like we do that it is a matter of when and not if.

“My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.

“You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm.”

The report, published on May 3, found party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment” and that women had been “especially” let down.

Mr Price had apologised and said all of its 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party would be taken on board.

The lengthy national executive committee meeting, which ended late on Wednesday evening, came following reports and speculation for much of the day that Mr Price was set to quit.

Plaid Cymru spring conference
Former Assembly Member Nerys Evans (Dyfan Powell/ Plaid Cymru)

The Prosiect Pawb report, led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, said that inherent power imbalances within the party “coupled with inaction over many years from those with positions of power to challenge bad behaviour, has made a bad situation even worse”.

Evidence from an anonymous staff survey and elected members “highlight cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination”, the report said, claiming: “These are not isolated cases.”

The NEC has approved a motion to allow the party’s Senedd Group to invite nominations for the position of interim leader at its meeting on Thursday morning.

This will be subject to ratification by the party’s National Council on Saturday, with plans for a new leader to be in place for the summer.

Mr Price had led the party since 2018, following time spent as an MP in Westminster before going on to represent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr in the Welsh Assembly.

Mr Jones said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru I want to thank Adam for his drive and vision over the past four and a half years. Adam’s personal commitment to making Wales a fairer nation is a lasting legacy of which he and Plaid Cymru can be proud.

“Through the Co-operation agreement, brokered and delivered by Adam, Plaid Cymru has been able to implement ground-breaking policies such as free school meals in primary schools, reforms that better protect our communities and we look forward to a stronger Senedd which better reflects our confident nation.”

“As we begin the process of electing a new Leader our unwavering focus will be on implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb in order to foster a new culture within the party, making it a safe and inclusive member led movement for all.”

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said that the exit of Mr Price had become “inevitable”.

“I have no doubt Adam Price’s departure is a moment of personal sadness for him,” he tweeted.

“Following the recent report into the culture within their Party, it became clear Plaid Cymru politicians no longer had confidence in his leadership, so Adam’s departure became inevitable.

“On a personal level, I wish Adam and his family well for the future and hope that he is now given the space and time to reflect on what that future might look like.”

