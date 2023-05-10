Do not roll back vital support to cover school costs, poverty campaigners urge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anti-poverty campaigners have urged the Scottish Government not to roll back on vital support on meeting the cost of the school day.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) Scotland said “real progress” has been made in providing additional support to reduce costs, but there is “no room for complacency”.

The intervention comes as new research was published by the charity on the financial impact the school day has on low-income families.

Research found Scotland fares well compared to the rest of the UK, with lower income families in England paying nearly double (£30.85 per week) in additional costs for primary school children such as uniform and meals.

In Scotland, families on average pay £16.46 per week in school-related costs for primary age children.

For secondary school children, parents face costs of at least £78.03 in England compared to £59.78 in Scotland.

Uniform is the biggest cost facing families with primary school children across the UK, and the second biggest for those with children at secondary.

Some schools have been accused of bringing in more strict uniform rules which have required parents to go to specialist shops and purchase items with school logos.

Food is the second biggest cost for primary children and is a major cost for secondary children.

Costs for learning resources in secondary school are almost £280 (£279.76) every year, with pupils requiring a phone, calculator, pencil case, textbooks and revision guides, as well as materials for food and nutrition lessons.

Help with school costs varies depending on where parents live.

The Scottish Government has introduced pupil equity funding in an attempt to offset some of the costs families face.

But the report says many children living in low-income households do not qualify for the additional school funding.

Humza Yousaf appeared to question universal provision of school meals last week (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP has pledged to provide every primary school child in Scotland with a free school meal, however last week First Minister Humza Yousaf appeared to question universal provision.

He told the Daily Record: “I’ve got a 14-year-old now. Should people be paying for her free school meals when I earn a First Minister’s salary?

“I don’t think that’s the right way to use that money. A better way is to target those that need it absolutely the most.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison later insisted free school meals would be introduced to all primary pupils, with a targeted approach being considered for secondary pupils.

“Resources are tight and we need to make difficult decisions, we need to make sure that in a cost-of-living crisis where families are struggling, that the resources go where they are needed the most,” she said.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said ‘difficult decisions’ must be made (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sara Spencer, cost of the school day project manager at CPAG Scotland, said: “Parents are guilt-stricken when their kids are left out at school but when you can’t cover the electricity bill, how is a new PE kit affordable?

“This research shows there’s a hefty and often hidden price tag for just the basic essentials needed for school.

“We know from our work that schools are often doing great work to reduce costs barriers, but for struggling families it can still feel more like pay-as-you-go than universal education.

“Here in Scotland real progress has been made in providing additional support to reduce these costs – not least through rollout of universal free school meals in P1 to P5.

“But this research shows there is no room for complacency. The new First Minister and Education Secretary must build on rather than roll back this vital support.

“Without further action, the very idea of universal education and equal life chances for children is undermined.”