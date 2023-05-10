Do not roll back vital support to cover school costs, poverty campaigners urge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Do not roll back vital support to cover school costs, poverty campaigners urge

By Press Association
Anti-poverty campaigners have urged the Scottish Government not to roll back on vital support for families with children at school (PA)
Anti-poverty campaigners have urged the Scottish Government not to roll back on vital support for families with children at school (PA)

Anti-poverty campaigners have urged the Scottish Government not to roll back on vital support on meeting the cost of the school day.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) Scotland said “real progress” has been made in providing additional support to reduce costs, but there is “no room for complacency”.

The intervention comes as new research was published by the charity on the financial impact the school day has on low-income families.

Research found Scotland fares well compared to the rest of the UK, with lower income families in England paying nearly double (£30.85 per week) in additional costs for primary school children such as uniform and meals.

In Scotland, families on average pay £16.46 per week in school-related costs for primary age children.

For secondary school children, parents face costs of at least £78.03 in England compared to £59.78 in Scotland.

Uniform is the biggest cost facing families with primary school children across the UK, and the second biggest for those with children at secondary.

Some schools have been accused of bringing in more strict uniform rules which have required parents to go to specialist shops and purchase items with school logos.

Food is the second biggest cost for primary children and is a major cost for secondary children.

Costs for learning resources in secondary school are almost £280 (£279.76) every year, with pupils requiring a phone, calculator, pencil case, textbooks and revision guides, as well as materials for food and nutrition lessons.

Help with school costs varies depending on where parents live.

The Scottish Government has introduced pupil equity funding in an attempt to offset some of the costs families face.

But the report says many children living in low-income households do not qualify for the additional school funding.

King Charles III coronation
Humza Yousaf appeared to question universal provision of school meals last week (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP has pledged to provide every primary school child in Scotland with a free school meal, however last week First Minister Humza Yousaf appeared to question universal provision.

He told the Daily Record: “I’ve got a 14-year-old now. Should people be paying for her free school meals when I earn a First Minister’s salary?

“I don’t think that’s the right way to use that money. A better way is to target those that need it absolutely the most.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison later insisted free school meals would be introduced to all primary pupils, with a targeted approach being considered for secondary pupils.

“Resources are tight and we need to make difficult decisions, we need to make sure that in a cost-of-living crisis where families are struggling, that the resources go where they are needed the most,” she said.

First Minster’s Questions
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said ‘difficult decisions’ must be made (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sara Spencer, cost of the school day project manager at CPAG Scotland, said: “Parents are guilt-stricken when their kids are left out at school but when you can’t cover the electricity bill, how is a new PE kit affordable?

“This research shows there’s a hefty and often hidden price tag for just the basic essentials needed for school.

“We know from our work that schools are often doing great work to reduce costs barriers, but for struggling families it can still feel more like pay-as-you-go than universal education.

“Here in Scotland real progress has been made in providing additional support to reduce these costs – not least through rollout of universal free school meals in P1 to P5.

“But this research shows there is no room for complacency. The new First Minister and Education Secretary must build on rather than roll back this vital support.

“Without further action, the very idea of universal education and equal life chances for children is undermined.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…