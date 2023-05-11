Plaid Cymru announces new interim leader after Adam Price resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Plaid Cymru announces new interim leader after Adam Price resignation

By Press Association
Adam Price (Ben Birchall/PA)
Adam Price (Ben Birchall/PA)

Plaid Cymru has announced its new interim leader after Adam Price quit over a damning report which found misogyny, harassment and bullying in the party.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, who represents the North Wales region in the Welsh Parliament, was unanimously nominated by the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group on Thursday morning, according to the party.

His position will be confirmed by the party’s National Council on Saturday before a leadership contest gets under way to elect a permanent head by the summer.

Mr Price told members on Wednesday night that he was quitting as leader after a review discovered a “toxic” culture in the party.

Mr Gruffydd thanked Mr Price for his “commitment and dedication over the last four years”.

In a statement he added: “Our focus is now on moving forward together to deliver on behalf of the people of Wales, and to foster a better culture within the party.

“I hope members will entrust me with the responsibility of leading that work until we elect a new leader.”

Plaid’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said Mr Price was “becoming a distraction” after the publication of the report last week.

She said Mr Price had been a “game changer” for the independence movement in Wales but it was necessary for him to step down for the party to “move ahead”.

Ms Saville Roberts was a member of the working group behind the Prosiect Pawb review which said the party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment”.

It also discovered repeated instances of bad behaviour by elected members had been tolerated, leading to staff feeling there was “little point in raising concerns”.

Ms Saville Roberts defended attempts by the party’s senior members to keep Mr Price in place, denying they were an attempt to “cover up” allegations.

She said it had initially been felt that “collective leadership” was needed to bring about cultural change, but admitted opinions had shifted throughout the week that followed.

“A week is a long time in politics and in discussions with the Senedd members I think it became clear that Adam himself was becoming a distraction, and in spite of our real gratitude to him and his legacy to Wales, frankly… it became necessary, if we were to move ahead, that we needed to move ahead,” Ms Saville Roberts told BBC Radio Wales.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We undertook this report from Nerys Evans and we put a thorough summary into the public domain. If we were covering it up, we wouldn’t have done that.”

The member for Dwyfor Meirionnydd praised Mr Price for his contribution as leader which included securing a cooperation agreement with the Labour Welsh Government to push ahead on joint policies such as universal free school meals for children in primary school and tackling second home ownership.

Liz Saville Roberts
Liz Saville Roberts (Peter Byrne/PA)

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “I want to thank Adam Price for the constructive way the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru have worked together to develop and implement the cooperation agreement. These shared priorities are making a real difference to people across Wales.

“The cooperation agreement is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru – not between individuals. There will be discussions about the agreement in light of recent developments.”

Mr Price, a miner’s son from the Amman Valley in South Wales, has spent decades in politics, first standing as an MP for almost a decade before leaving to study at Harvard University in the US.

He later returned to serve his home constituency in the Senedd, with one of his campaign leaflets calling him “mab darogan” – or the son of prophecy – and in two years he ousted Leanne Wood to become the first openly gay leader of a Welsh political party.

The party, whose core policy is Welsh independence, slipped back into third place in the 2021 Senedd elections.

However, in his resignation statement Mr Price said the independence movement had “broken the banks of mainstream politics”.

He wrote: “We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing.

“The cooperation agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales.

“Our core driver – independence for Wales – has broken the banks of mainstream politics and now many, from all parts and all parties, believe like we do that it is a matter of when and not if.

“My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.

“You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS wished Mr Price well for the future but said his departure had become “inevitable”.

Plaid’s party chairman Marc Jones said: “As we begin the process of electing a new leader our unwavering focus will be on implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb in order to foster a new culture within the party, making it a safe and inclusive member-led movement for all.”

