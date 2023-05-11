Illegal Migration Bill not against Christian values – Home Office minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Illegal Migration Bill not against Christian values – Home Office minister

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby speaking in the House of Lords during the debate on the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill (House of Lords 2023/Roger Harris/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby speaking in the House of Lords during the debate on the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill (House of Lords 2023/Roger Harris/PA)

A Home Office minister has denied the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill goes against Christian values after the Archbishop of Canterbury condemned it as “morally unacceptable”.

Sarah Dines MP urged the Most Rev Justin Welby to “look at it again” following his rare intervention in the House of Lords over the proposed legislation.

The Bill aims to ensure that people arriving in the UK without permission will be detained and swiftly removed, either to their home country or a third nation such as Rwanda.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Home Office minister Sarah Dines said that she did not accept that the Bill is in any way immoral (House of Commons)

Touring broadcast studios on Thursday, Ms Dines said she respectfully disagreed with the church leader.

Responding to a suggestion that the Bill was “not very Christian”, she told Good Morning Britain: “I don’t accept that at all.”

“I don’t accept that it is in any way immoral,” she added.

Speaking on LBC, Ms Dines said: “I have a great deal of respect for the Archbishop, of course. He plays a very important constitutional role, but the House of Commons did pass this and I do ask him to look at it again.

“There’s nothing moral about allowing criminal gangs to traffic people across the Channel, and as we all know, it can lead to death. We can’t allow criminal gangs to screw up our immigration system.”

The Archbishop sparked criticism among some quarters in Westminster for his intervention on Wednesday.

Tory peer Lord Dobbs told him “no amount of handwringing or bell-ringing” will solve the misery of the Channel crossings.

Conservative former Cabinet minister Lord Forsyth of Drumlean also took a sideswipe at the comments, saying: “I am in strong agreement where he is concerned with issues spiritual, rather than temporal.”

Critics argue the draft legislation breaks international law and threatens modern slavery protections.

The Archbishop argued it was also “politically impractical” and Liberal Democrat and former senior police officer Lord Paddick described it as a “low point in the history of this Government”.

The exchanges came during a lengthy, impassioned debate of the Bill in the Lords that lasted more than 10 hours.

The flagship legislation faces a stiff test in the unelected second chamber but cleared its first parliamentary hurdle in the Lords after a Liberal Democrat bid to block it was rejected by 179 votes to 76, majority 103.

