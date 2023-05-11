Tory MP claims civil servant used work email to ‘troll’ him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MP claims civil servant used work email to ‘troll’ him

By Press Association
(David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
(David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

A Tory MP has claimed a civil servant used their work email to send him “trolling” messages.

Elliot Colburn (Carshalton and Wallington) raised the issue in the Commons as MPs discussed the impartiality of the civil service.

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said he would look into the case if the MP was happy to share the details, and insisted there is a “professional relationship” between civil servants and the Government.

Speaking during questions to Cabinet Office ministers, Mr Colburn emphasised the importance of impartiality for the civil service, adding: “I was therefore surprised to receive a trolling set of emails from someone using their civil service email address.

“I wonder if the minister could outline whether or not this is acceptable?”

Mr Quin said: “If he would share with me more details, I’ll happily look into it.

“It is very important that the impartiality of the civil service is maintained at every level.”

The minister also criticised Labour’s attempt to recruit senior civil servant Sue Gray as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, describing it as “wholly unprecedented”.

He later added: “The fundamental principle that you do not take actions which could lead to one’s impartiality being questioned by an incumbent, or for that matter, a future administration, I am certain, is well known to current permanent secretaries.

“I am sure this is also the case of ex-permanent secretaries, which of course includes the leader of the Opposition.”

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson (Twickenham) said: “Civil servants living in my constituency and across the country feel utterly dismayed that their professionalism and integrity is constantly being undermined by statements from serving and former ministers, repeated attacks on them and, indeed, the Prime Minister’s failure to condemn what was exposed as bullying and intimidatory behaviour.

Jeremy Quin
Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“So does the minister agree with me – given the importance of civil service and ministerial relationships and his role in upholding the Ministerial Code – that phrases like ‘activist blob’ or ‘a blizzard of snowflakes’ are not in keeping with that code, and what is he going to do about it?”

Mr Quin replied: “I rather dispute the premise of her question. There is a professional relationship between civil servants and the Government, there always should be.

“We should all ensure that we maintain the impartiality, objectivity, integrity of the civil service, we should support them in doing the important job that they do.

“That includes upholding the impartiality of the civil service, about which I think the opposition has got a few things to learn.”

Elsewhere in the session, Conservative MP Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes) told the Commons: “Government agencies such as DVLA, the Passport Office, Natural England, the Environment Agency and many more take major decisions that affect the lives of our constituents and businesses based in our constituencies.

“Delays and inefficiency are causing no end of problems.”

Mr Quin said: “We’re constantly having efficiency reviews, which continue. We work closely with the Treasury to make certain that the customer on the ground gets the right service, and also we do that as cost effectively as is humanly possible.

“That is why we’ve managed to get £3.4 billion of savings through the system last year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving…
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week