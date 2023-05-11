Communities urged to register interest to become Scotland’s new national park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Communities urged to register interest to become Scotland’s new national park

By Press Association
Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park was established in 2002 (Alamy/PA)
Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park was established in 2002 (Alamy/PA)

Communities have been urged to register an interest in having their local area designated as Scotland’s new national park.

The Scottish Government has committed to creating at least one new national park by spring 2026.

Official nominations for the site will open later this year once the appraisal framework, which will ensure the process is fair and transparent, concludes.

It is understood several communities have already expressed desire to submit their areas for national park status.

Cairngorms National Park
Cairngorms National Park was established in 2003 (Alamy/PA)

Scotland currently has two national parks – Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, and the Cairngorms, which were established in 2002 and 2003 respectively.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said the new park will contribute to Scotland’s 2045 net-zero targets.

She said: “I look forward to engaging with communities and learning more about their proposals, and I encourage everyone to get involved as we move closer to naming Scotland’s next national park.

“Our existing national parks play an important role in tackling the biodiversity and climate crises whilst also supporting local communities, businesses and visitors.

“Last year, we consulted widely on the future of national parks in Scotland, and there was broad support for our commitment to create at least one new park by 2026.”

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater said the new park will help Scotland achieve its net-zero targets (PA)

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “National parks have a vital role to play in securing a more sustainable future for Scotland.

“They are unique places where we can maximise the benefits that can be provided for nature, climate and people.

“Scotland has set ambitious targets to reach net-zero and to restore biodiversity by 2045.

“If we are to reach those targets, urgent, bold action is required and Scotland’s existing – and any new – national parks can make a substantial contribution.

“Through scaling up our efforts to lock-in carbon in the landscape, restore nature at scale and enable a greener low-emission economy, we can, together, help Scotland make significant progress towards these commitments.”

