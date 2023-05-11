UK donates long-range cruise missiles to help defence of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK donates long-range cruise missiles to help defence of Ukraine

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ukrainians will have the “best chance to defend themselves” after the UK’s donation of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace confirmed that he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had agreed to authorise the donation after continued Russian attacks on Ukraine.

He told the House of Commons: “Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

“Storm Shadow is a long-range, conventional-only, precision-strike capability. It complements the long-range systems already gifted, including Himars and Harpoon missiles, as well as Ukraine’s own Neptune cruise missile.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

He added: “The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.

“Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this.”

Manufacturer MBDA says the Storm Shadow missile has a range in excess of 150 miles, giving Kyiv the ability to strike behind the Russian front line.

Britain is understood to have received assurances that the missiles will only be used defensively against targets within Ukrainian territory being occupied by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Wallace would not go into detail on the number of missiles that would be provided but said it is “currently enough to satisfy the Ukrainian demand for that capability”.

He also said the United States “have been incredibly supporting of the United Kingdom’s decision to do so”.

Mr Wallace insisted it is the actions of Russia alone that “have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine” and stressed “this is a calibrated and proportionate response to Russia’s escalations”.

He noted that MPs should recognise that Storm Shadow missiles “are not even in the same league” as some of the long-range weapons Russia has used.

As he concluded his speech, the Defence Secretary added: “Try as they might, the Kremlin cannot hide the fact that their invasion is already failing.

“They can only occupy the rubble left by their destruction.”

Labour welcomed the announcement, with shadow defence secretary John Healey saying Storm Shadow “will strengthen Ukraine’s fight to repel the Russian forces”.

He added: “We are united in our determination to help in the defence of Ukraine and of our shared values … we welcome this vital new military support as the Ukrainians prepare for their expected counter-offensive.”

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns said she supported the Government’s decision, but urged Mr Wallace to lobby the Chancellor to establish an “economic Ramstein of G7 Treasury ministers or allied nations” to increase the financial pressure on Russia.

Mr Wallace said: “I think it’s a good idea and I’ll definitely pass that on to the Chancellor.”

Addressing calls to provide jets to Ukraine, Mr Wallace said: “We offered … to the Ukrainians training on Typhoons. I recently received a letter turning that off as a request, and asking us for support on the F-16, which of course we don’t hold.

“However, I would encourage anybody to gift F-16s to help the Ukrainians.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sinkhole has shut the road. Image: Jasperimage.
Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
4
Tracy Ward runs Freshly Centred. Image: Tracy Ward
Freshly Centered: Stonehaven mum-of-two builds Pilates empire that welcomes all
5
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
6
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Four charged after almost £5,000 drugs seized in Inverness
7
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told
9
Jan Tore Endresen, CEO of Big Issue eBikes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Six months on, is anyone using the Aberdeen ebike hire?
5
10
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again