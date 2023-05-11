Yousaf: Ban on disposable vapes not off the table

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A complete ban on disposable vapes is not off the table, the First Minister has said.

Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government’s expert group is currently considering a ban on the smoking alternative.

Zero Waste Scotland’s review will look at the environmental impacts, such as litter and fire risk.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf acknowledged the health impacts of vapes as well as the risk to children.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said no option is off the table on how to tackle the issues caused by disposable vapes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In response to a question from Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who asked whether ministers are considering a ban on health and environmental grounds, he said: “We will give that consideration.

“Littering, of course, of any kind is unacceptable, I share the member’s concerns about the environmental impacts of single-use vapes, not to mention the increased use among children and young people who should not have access to them in the first place.

“I should make it quite clear that the use of these products is an issue we’re taking very seriously and nothing is off the table at this stage.”

Fifteen local authorities have backed a national ban on the devices, the First Minister said, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said retailers must ‘step up to the plate’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Councillors have voiced concern that brightly coloured and sweet-flavoured vapes are being designed to appeal to children.

Ms Mackay also urged Mr Yousaf to encourage retailers selling single-use vapes to introduce measures themselves to reduce the harm caused by the products, including keeping them away from public display similar to cigarettes.

She said: “A full ban on disposable vapes is needed. But does the First Minister agree with me that there is much that can be done ahead of a full ban to reduce harm, keeping products away from public view like cigarettes, raising awareness of the legal purchase age, highlighting disposable return points?

“Will the First Minister join with me in calling for retailers to step up to the plate in implementing these measures?”

Mr Yousaf said: “Yes, I will join in that call and we’re keen to work constructively with retailers in this regard.”