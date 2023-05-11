Raab accusers ‘wouldn’t do it again’ thanks to ‘flawed’ process, says union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Raab accusers ‘wouldn’t do it again’ thanks to ‘flawed’ process, says union boss

By Press Association
Dominic Raab resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary after he was found to have bullied civil servants. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dominic Raab resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary after he was found to have bullied civil servants. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Civil servants who accused Dominic Raab of bullying them have said they would not go through the process again because it is “flawed”, the head of the civil service union has said.

Mr Raab resigned from the Cabinet in April after an independent investigation found he had bullied staff engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

The five-month investigation by lawyer Adam Tolley was launched after multiple official complaints were made against the then-deputy prime minister, but Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA, told the PA news agency on Thursday that Mr Raab’s accusers would not recommend complaining again.

He told PA: “I spoke to some of the people who raised complaints, and they’ve said: ‘We’d never do it again, we would not go through this again.’

“I just simply wouldn’t advise anyone, because the process is so completely flawed and one-sided, I wouldn’t advise anyone to go through this again.”

Mr Penman also criticised Rishi Sunak’s handling of the report into Mr Raab’s conduct as “appalling”, saying it had “sent an absolutely clear message to civil servants whose side he’s going to be on”.

He said: “Every civil servant who was brave enough to come up and raise a complaint, whether it was found against or not – and Tolley said all of the complaints were made in good faith – had to sit at home and wait and watch this unfold on telly.

“They weren’t told what was happening, they’ve no rights in the process, and the Prime Minister allowed Dominic Raab to go in there and try and restore his reputation, and then sent him a letter that looked like he was retiring to be with his family, rather than a minister who had been found to be bullying civil servants in breach of the ministerial code.”

In his response to Mr Raab’s resignation letter, the Prime Minister acknowledged he had “rightly” promised to resign if a finding of bullying was made against him, but praised his “record of delivery” and said there had been “shortcomings” in the investigation’s process that had “negatively affected everyone involved”.

Mr Raab also gave an interview to the BBC in which he claimed “activist civil servants” were “effectively trying to block government”.

The reaction to the findings of bullying against Mr Raab led Hannah White, director of the Institute for Government, to warn that “no civil servant would feel encouraged to speak out in future”.

Cabinet reshuffle
Dominic Raab claimed ‘activist’ civil servants had been working to frustrate the Government (James Manning/PA)

Downing Street has already pledged to learn lessons from the investigation about how bullying claims are handled in government.

On Thursday, Mr Penman used his speech to the FDA conference to criticise ministers for “undermining” the civil service and call on union members to vote in favour of industrial action after the Government refused to offer a cost-of-living payment to civil servants.

He told PA: “If you’re constantly going to treat people like that, then what ends up happening is some things just tip the balance.

“It’s about being called woke, it’s being accused of being ‘the blob’, and now you’re doing this about pay as well, and I think that’s the difficulty.

“Once you do that and you essentially say you’re not valued across a whole range of measures, that’s when people decide to go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sinkhole has shut the road. Image: Jasperimage.
Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
4
Tracy Ward runs Freshly Centred. Image: Tracy Ward
Freshly Centered: Stonehaven mum-of-two builds Pilates empire that welcomes all
5
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
6
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Four charged after almost £5,000 drugs seized in Inverness
7
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told
9
Jan Tore Endresen, CEO of Big Issue eBikes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Six months on, is anyone using the Aberdeen ebike hire?
5
10
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again