MSPs challenge SFA over ‘regrettable’ Scottish Cup final kick-off delay

A Holyrood committee is calling on football bosses to schedule next month’s Scottish Cup final at the traditional time, warning the delayed kick-off sets a “dangerous precedent” for sport in Scotland.

Clare Haughey, convener of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, challenged the Scottish Football Association (SFA) over what she said was its “regrettable decision” to stage the showpiece match at 5.30pm on Saturday June 3.

The match – which is the finale of Scotland’s football season – has in previous years kicked off at 3pm.

This year’s Hampden showdown, between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has been scheduled later to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, which kicks off at 3pm the same day.

Celtic and Inverness bosses have expressed disappointment at the decision.

Ms Haughey has now raised the issue with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

In a letter sent on behalf of the committee, she said changing the kick-off time had “caused considerable disruption to those travelling fans who had already made travel arrangements prior to it being announced”.

She also said there are “safety implications of a later kick-off time”, as well as concern that “the decision sets a dangerous precedent for other major sporting events in Scotland”.

Ms Haughey said: “On this basis, I would urge the SFA to reconsider its decision and to reinstate the traditional kick-off time of 3pm for this year’s Scottish Cup final.”

She called on Mr Maxwell to set out the reasons for the SFA’s decision, and also asked if the footballing body had consulted Scottish Government ministers, transport providers and fan associations prior to making the change to “ensure any associated disruption to individual travel plans would be kept to an acceptable minimum”.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has been challenged on the timing of this year’s Scottish Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP MSP added that if it is no longer possible to reinstate the original 3pm kick-off, the SFA should “outline what further steps you will be taking to ensure the safety of all those attending the match”.

She said the committee wants to know whether there will be “adequate transport provision to enable travelling fans to return home safely afterwards, most notably those who will be travelling considerable distances”.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick, who is an Inverness fan, has already written to the SFA to highlight concerns about the timing of the match, as has Drew Hendry, the SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey.

In a letter to Ms Haughey, Mr Maxwell said the SFA had to “consider a number of factors when the FA Cup was moved from a later kick-off to 3pm” and if it was to start then there would be a scheduling conflict between the Scottish Cup final, FA Cup final, and Uefa Women’s Champions League Final.

He said: “BBC Scotland, who will broadcast the final along with Viaplay, confirmed that they would not be able to permit a BBC One UK-wide broadcast, which would greatly diminish the visibility of Scottish football’s showpiece occasion.

“During discussions with Inverness, it was clear an earlier kick-off of 12.15 would not be conducive to maximising their supporters’ enjoyment of the day and would also present public transport issues. The club’s preference was for a later kick–off.

“A 5.30pm kick-off will ensure a sold-out stadium and prime Saturday evening television that affords the widest-possible television audience.”

He added the SFA had been reassured by the club there would not be public transport issues, and that Inverness had “recently confirmed that arrangements have been made with bus providers to ensure all fans travelling from Inverness will be able to access return transport from Hampden Park”.