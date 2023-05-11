Ministers have not made case for protected marine areas, fishing leader declares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers have not made case for protected marine areas, fishing leader declares

By Press Association
The proposals have raised concerns among fishing communities (Steve Parsons/PA)
The proposals have raised concerns among fishing communities (Steve Parsons/PA)

Scottish ministers have failed to make the case for controversial measures that would limit human activity in coastal areas, a fishing leader will say on Friday.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) will address the Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen and is expected to take aim at the Scottish Government over highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

A consultation on the proposals closed last week, but the fishing community, along with MSPs from within the SNP and opposition parties, have raised concerns about the impact on rural Scotland if human activity is strictly limited in at least 10% of the country’s waters – as has been proposed.

Speaking at the same conference, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will describe the fishing industry as the “lifeblood of coastal Scotland”.

Ms Macdonald will say: “I’m sorry to say that our recent experience in engaging with the Government on HPMAs has been far from meaningful. We all need to work to protect nature and we all need to act to help tackle climate change. But this is not the way to do it.

“I absolutely know I am not alone in calling for the Government to stop and rethink these proposals, which are causing great concern and anxiety all around Scotland’s coast.

Mairi Gougeon
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will seek to allay the fears of the fishing community (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Sadly, the Scottish Government’s approach to HPMAs is taking us backwards.

“Generated from a political agreement with the Scottish Greens, SFF firmly believes that the Government has failed to make its case for HPMAs, and strongly opposes the approach set out in the recent consultation.”

The chief executive is also expected to say that, along with HPMAs, proposals for “huge offshore windfarms” mean the industry “feels under threat like never before”.

But Ms Gougeon will seek to allay concerns about threats to the industry.

She will say: “There must always be space for fishing – the fishing industry must and will survive and thrive. I know that’s what you want, and it is firmly what the Scottish Government wants too.”

Ms Gougeon will seek to make the case for the proposals, saying: “Our knowledge about the impact of human activity on the seabed, the need to guard against biodiversity loss and mitigate against climate change, drives us to seek improvements.

“This means taking measures to improve our marine environment, but it also requires us to balance the sustainable use of marine resources.”

