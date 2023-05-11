Government’s home insulation scheme labelled ‘a joke’ as applications paused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government’s home insulation scheme labelled ‘a joke’ as applications paused

By Press Association
The scheme offers free loft insulation (Philip Toscano/PA)
The scheme offers free loft insulation (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Scottish Government’s flagship energy efficiency scheme offering free insulation to those at risk of fuel poverty has been paused to new applications until October.

A “new and improved” Warmer Homes Scotland scheme is due to be launched at that point.

The Liberal Democrats are seeking answers on why new applications to the current Warmer Homes Scotland have been put on hold.

Designed to reduce fuel bills by making homes more energy efficient, it offers free installation of measures such as wall and loft insulation to those in homes with poor energy ratings and who are in receipt of certain benefits.

Other energy efficiency schemes are delivered by councils or are based on loans and cashback for home energy improvements.

Warmer Homes Scotland has helped more than 25,000 properties since its launch in 2015.

The website of Home Energy Scotland, which helps to administer the scheme, says it has been paused to new applications until Monday October 2.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the scheme is moving too slowly and at the current rate it would take more than a century to insulate every fuel poor household in Scotland.

He said: “Everyone deserves a warm and secure home, but getting your property up to scratch can be complicated and expensive.

Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie said the current scheme is 'a joke' (PA)

“At the moment the Scottish Government support scheme is a joke.

“If it continues at the present rate it will take them 165 years to get the job done.

“At the moment you can’t even apply to the programme.

“Insulation and other energy efficiency measures are crucial ways to bring down people’s bills and tackle the climate crisis at the same time, but ministers seem content to work at a snail’s pace.

“The SNP-Green Government need to explain why the scheme has been frozen until October and why they are so slow to insulate people’s homes.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are relaunching a new and improved Warmer Homes Scotland scheme from October with more funding and more help for households to receive a climate-friendly heating system.

“Over the last eight years the current scheme has helped 32,000 households to tackle fuel poverty.

“Because the new scheme has different rules and offers expanded help, we need to allow a period where we complete current applications in the pipeline, work for which will be happening right through the summer and gear up for the new scheme.

“Any applications now will be eligible for help when it starts.

“At the same time, however, all our other schemes continue. These include our area based schemes which tackle fuel poverty at a neighbourhood level, and our Home Energy Scotland grant scheme which offers the most generous help for heating and energy efficiency in the UK.

“The First Minister also recently announced the trebling of the Fuel Insecurity Fund to £30 million this year.”

