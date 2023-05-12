Minister ‘won’t be two-faced’ about Government policy amid asylum centre dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister ‘won’t be two-faced’ about Government policy amid asylum centre dispute

By Press Association
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

A minister has said he does not want to be “two-faced” about the Government’s migration policy amid a backlash over plans to locate an asylum seeker accommodation centre in his own constituency.

Huw Merriman acknowledged there was anger among voters in Bexhill and Battle after it was proposed that the area would host one of four facilities.

The rail minister said that as a member of the Government responsible for delivering such policies, he supported the move.

His comments were in contrast to those of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who has voiced concerns about plans to use a redundant RAF airfield in his Braintree constituency.

Ministers are bound by the convention of cabinet collective responsibility to back the position of the Government, and have traditionally resigned when they do not.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Merriman said: “So you can imagine people are disappointed and that disappointment comes through to me as a Member of Parliament. I am a member of the Government that is delivering these policies, I recognise the anger.

“But I’ve always been straight with people. I won’t be two-faced and say, ‘Well, I’m a constituency MP, I don’t agree with this. But I’m a Government minister, I do’.

Illegal Migration Bill
HMP Northeye in Bexhill-on-Sea is among the possible locations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“But what that means is that four MPs have to step up. Their community is not happy, but I’m not a hypocrite and I’ll be straight… but I’d rather be straight and honest and have some principles than be two-faced, and that, I’m afraid, is what we’re dealing with.”Mr Cleverly previously said no MP would want a large-scale facility housing asylum seekers in their area and admitted the decision to use RAF Wethersfield site “isn’t the result my constituents and I wanted”.

The Braintree MP’s local council failed to secure a High Court injunction blocking the Government’s plans to use the airfield to house asylum seekers.

He said the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill is intended to speed up the system so that such accommodation centres will not be needed in future.

James Cleverly
James Cleverly (Hannah McKay/PA)

The proposed legislation aims to ensure people who arrive in the UK without permission will not be able to stay to claim asylum and will instead be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third nation such as Rwanda.

The clampdown has been prompted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing migrants across the English Channel.

More than 6,000 have been detected crossing the channel so far in 2023.

It comes after the Daily Telegraph reported that net migration – the number of people entering the UK minus the number leaving – could hit a record high of up to one million.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that if official figures due to be published later in May are anywhere near that estimate, it will show the Government has “completely lost control”.

“I think if we’re anywhere near that figure then it will show the Government has completely lost control. We need a managed approach and we haven’t got that,” he said earlier on Friday.

“Like almost everything else under this Government, there’s no plan, there’s no control and, just like everything else, it seems like the system is broken.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures are due to be published on May 25.

