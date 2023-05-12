Eurovision is not political, say presenters after Zelensky address blocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision is not political, say presenters after Zelensky address blocked

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)

BBC Eurovision commentators Rylan Clark and Scott Mills have stressed the contest is non-political after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was blocked from addressing the grand final over fears it could politicise the event.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest, said on Thursday night that it had declined Mr Zelensky’s request to speak to the event’s audience on Saturday.

He had wanted to make an unannounced video appearance and had been expected to implore the global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel Russian invaders.

The EBU said Mr Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but “regrettably” his request was against the rules.

On Friday morning, Clark said: “At the end of the day we are commentators so we don’t get involved in show format. I just think Eurovision, people say it is political – votes here, votes there.

“From being on the inside it is the least political experience you could ever have, actually.”

Radio DJ Mills added: “People always ask, ‘Do you think it is political?’ It really isn’t. It is a song contest.”

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Scott Mills (Lia Toby/PA).

Clark continued: “It is a song contest and that is what we are here to say.”

The pair, who provided TV commentary for the two semi-finals this week and will host radio coverage of the grand final, also stressed that as last year’s winner, Ukraine and its culture were being celebrated across Liverpool throughout the event.

Clark said: “Ukraine, this is their party in our country.”

“We always said that we would be true to that because they were the winner and I think it is very visible in the city,” added Mills.

Rylan Clark comments
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

They spoke at the British Music Experience on the Liverpool waterfront, where Zoe Ball hosted a special edition of her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show which featured guests including last year’s UK entrant Sam Ryder and The Fizz, featuring members of former Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz.

In its statement on Thursday, the EBU noted that 11 Ukrainian artists, including last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, are performing and 37 locations from around Ukraine are being shown.

The BBC has said the broadcast of this year’s contest is expected to be watched by more than 160 million viewers worldwide.

Kalush Orchestra won last year’s contest but, owing to the Russian invasion of the country, hosting duties were awarded to the runner-up, the UK.

Mr Zelensky said earlier this week that he would have preferred Eurovision to take place in a neighbouring country.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I have great respect for the United Kingdom and its society. It is an amazing country.

“From the very start my opinion has been that if we can’t host Eurovision it should take place in one of the countries that share a border with us, such as Slovakia, Poland or any other country which our people can reach easily. Something nearby.”

It comes after the full line-up of the grand final was revealed following the second knockout round on Thursday night.

After 16 countries competed, the 10 remaining spots went to Poland, Australia, Cyprus, Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia and Slovenia.

The 10 countries that qualified from Tuesday’s semi-final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

They will join the so-called “big five” nations – the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event, along with last year’s winners Ukraine.

The Eurovision grand final on Saturday will air live on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told