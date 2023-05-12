Face mask requirement for health staff to be removed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The requirement for health and social care workers to wear face masks will be dropped from next week, the Scottish Government has said.

From Tuesday, staff, patients and visitors will be able to move around healthcare settings without a face covering, one of the last vestiges of the response to the pandemic which started more than three years ago.

The Scottish Government has said Scotland has now entered a “calmer phase” of the pandemic.

Chief nursing officer Alex McMahon said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.

“We recognise that some staff may have concerns around the withdrawal of this guidance and would expect organisations to undertake individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.

“We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date with the boosters available to them.

“We are grateful for the tireless work of health and social care teams during these challenging times and to everyone who has helped them by adhering to the guidance.”