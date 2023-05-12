Ministers only listening to ‘establishment’ voices in teaching – union leader

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head of a teaching union has accused the Scottish Government of only listening to “establishment” voices within the profession amid an overhaul of the education system.

At the annual congress of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), general secretary Seamus Searson voiced hope that Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth will bring about a “new dawn” in relations between teaching unions and ministers.

A number of changes in Scottish education are planned, including the replacement of the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland.

A report from Professor Louise Hayward on the future of assessment in Scottish schools is due later this month.

Discussing these reforms, Mr Searson told the SSTA gathering in Crieff: “Unfortunately, the track record of the Government on some of these reviews is to ignore the teacher trade union voice.

“The Scottish Government has relied on the view of the ‘establishment’ who ‘know best’ to make policy decisions.

“Speaking to a few selected teachers is not the voice of the profession.

“They have no mandate but are only speaking on behalf of themselves.”

He said the Government should not bypass the SSTA in discussions about the future of Scottish education.

Mr Searson added: “I hope with the new Cabinet Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who was a teacher, that there is new dawn, and the teacher voice comes front and centre.

“The SSTA is ready to work in partnership with the Scottish Government to bring about the changes that the Scottish education system needs to develop and thrive.”

Ms Gilruth is due to address the meeting later on Friday.