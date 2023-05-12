Starmer says sexual harassment claims taken ‘extremely seriously’ by Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer says sexual harassment claims taken ‘extremely seriously’ by Labour

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party’s complaint procedure was free of political influence (Brian Lawless/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said sexual harassment allegations are taken “extremely seriously” by his party following reports an internal investigation into groping claims took three years.

Questioned on the case for the first time by reporters since details emerged, the Opposition leader defended his party’s internal complaints procedure, calling it “completely independent” of political influence.

His comments come after the party hierarchy faced a backlash following reports that a senior party official had been allowed to remain in his post despite two separate investigations upholding an allegation of sexual harassment against him.

A Labour spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the aide in question, who is said to be 20 years older than the former intern he allegedly groped, has since left his position.

The independent internal investigation carried out by the party, according to Politico which first reported on the case, is said to have taken three years to reach a conclusion.

It followed an earlier parliamentary probe which saw the aide told to write a letter of apology, with no further action taken.

Politico said the woman, who was in her 20s when the alleged incident occurred, was told this month that her complaint had again been upheld and that the man would not be sacked but instead given a written “final warning”.

Sir Keir, asked by broadcasters during a visit to the Crick Institute in central London whether he was embarrassed an inquiry took three years, said: “I think all of these allegations have to be taken extremely seriously, and they are taken seriously by me and the party.

“I do understand, from my experience as chief prosecutor, how difficult it is for people to come forward.

“That is among the reasons why we made our process completely independent, so it is not a political process any more.

“What I would say is: I would encourage anybody to come forward and to feel they are supported through that independent process.”

Facing questions about the case this week, Labour has defended its independent complaints process as “robust” and following “best practice”.

The party’s complaints procedure involves an outside group of experts reviewing allegations of potential misdemeanours, who then rule on what the sanction should be.

Labour said it had “accepted and followed” the recommendations made by the independent panel.

The senior aide said to have been investigated following a groping claim has since left his position (Hannah McKay/PA)

The decision to reportedly allow the senior aide to remain in their position was criticised by backbench MPs, while shadow minister Jonathan Reynolds said no staff member should be allowed to keep their job after having a groping claim upheld.

In a separate case, a Labour MP has reported one of her parliamentary party colleagues to the police for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

It is understood that the female MP contacted the Metropolitan Police in recent weeks to make the allegation, but does not want it to be pursued further at this time.

She has also spoken to Labour whips about the incident allegedly involving one of the party’s MPs.

The incident, first reported by the Tortoise news website, is alleged to have happened after a summer party in London in July 2021.

Neither MP has been named for legal reasons.

