‘Decisive action’ needed to address impact of lecturers’ dispute – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Decisive action’ needed to address impact of lecturers’ dispute – Lib Dems

By Press Association
Some students fear their grades will be devalued (Chris Ison/PA)
Some students fear their grades will be devalued (Chris Ison/PA)

“Decisive action” is needed to address the impact of industrial action by lecturers on students, the Lib Dems have said.

Unions representing lecturers at universities and colleges are in a pay dispute with employers and are taking action short of a strike.

It means marks are not being entered into recording systems as they are not carrying out work beyond their contract.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he has heard from students who fear their grades will be devalued.

He has written to the Education Secretary, saying he also has concerns about staff being threatened with pay cuts for taking industrial action.

Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Government to prioritise the issue (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I have spoken to countless students who are deeply troubled by this industrial action, all of whom have dedicated a huge part of their lives to pursuing academic projects that could now go completely unseen.

“Discounting these projects could have serious impacts on their future job prospects.

“All of this disruption places additional pressure on a cohort that have already had their time at university jeopardised by continued industrial action and the disruption of the pandemic.”

He continued: “The Scottish Government must prioritise this issue and take the decisive action that is clearly needed to resolve these concerns so that we ensure the welfare and future success of students and staff alike.”

The Scottish Government said it is not directly involved in the collective bargaining process for universities and colleges.

A spokesperson said earlier: “It is for colleges and universities, as the employer, to negotiate with the unions on pay, terms and conditions in the spirit of collaboration and co-operation.

“It is important that unions and the employers continue to hold talks to avoid any potential industrial action and subsequent disruption to learners.

“We expect management and unions to make every effort to reach a settlement that is fair and affordable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told