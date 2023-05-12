Zelensky would have wanted to thank UK, say Ukrainian Eurovision champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky would have wanted to thank UK, say Ukrainian Eurovision champions

By Press Association
Tymofii Muzychuk spoke alongside backing vocalist Sasha Tab and MC KylymMen (PA)
Tymofii Muzychuk spoke alongside backing vocalist Sasha Tab and MC KylymMen (PA)

Reigning Eurovision champions Kalush Orchestra have said President Volodymyr Zelensky would have only wanted to thank the British people for hosting the contest if he had been allowed to speak during the grand final.

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union, which produces the event, has barred Mr Zelensky from giving a remote address to the event’s millions of viewers on Saturday night over concerns it could politicise the contest.

Kalush Orchestra will open the 2023 grand final with a performance titled Voices Of A New Generation, which will include the folk-rap group’s hit song Stefania.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to address Eurovision(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tymofii Muzychuk, a piper who forms part of the seven-piece, told the PA news agency: “Actually we think that President Zelensky would have wanted to thank all the British people for doing this and, as we can see, Britain took this very responsibly, the UK.

“And so actually I think it would have been nice for him to talk.”

Muzychuk, who spoke alongside backing vocalist Sasha Tab and MC KylymMen, hailed Liverpool for hosting Ukrainian culture throughout the contest.

“We saw the city, we saw lots of Ukrainian culture and we know that there are also a lot of Ukrainian singers who are also going to be here,” he said.

“We are very happy we can perform with them on the same stage.”

Electronic duo Tvorchi, made up of producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigeria-raised vocalist Jeffery Kenny, will represent Ukraine during this year’s grand final with their song Heart Of Steel.

Muzychuk said they had not yet had the chance to meet the pair but said he hoped he could offer them advice before the final.

He said: “We haven’t had the opportunity to meet them yet but we are hoping that everything that they have planned will be successful.

“I think we know that they have been practising a lot and we are hoping that today or tomorrow we will get to see them and talk to them.”

They said their performance during the grand final would be “very cool” and “very vibrant”.

He added that since their triumph at the contest last year the group has had “a special mission” to “show the culture that the Russians are trying to wipe out”.

He added that the lesson they have learned over the past 12 months has been about “staying strong and going forward achieving our aims”.

The Eurovision grand final will air live on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday.

