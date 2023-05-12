Guy Ritchie slams UK handling of Afghan veterans as ‘morally reprehensible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guy Ritchie slams UK handling of Afghan veterans as ‘morally reprehensible’

By Press Association
An Army Air Corps Apache Attack Helicopter flying during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain as preparation before deployment to Afghanistan (Ben Birchall/PA)
An Army Air Corps Apache Attack Helicopter flying during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain as preparation before deployment to Afghanistan (Ben Birchall/PA)

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has described the denial of safe passage to the UK for some Afghans who served alongside British forces as “morally reprehensible”.

The 54-year-old Hollywood director is supporting a campaign by The Independent to prevent the deportation of an Afghan pilot who helped Western forces fight the Taliban.

The air force lieutenant, whose identity is protected, flew 30 combat missions against the Taliban, but was forced into hiding after the final withdrawal of Nato troops in August 2021.

He said he came to the UK on a small boat due to a lack of legal routes, and is now being threatened with exile to Rwanda.

Ritchie, whose 2023 action thriller, The Covenant, tells a similar story of a local interpreter left behind in Afghanistan by the US military, has criticised the UK’s handling of refugees from the wartorn nation.

Guy Ritchie
Director Guy Ritchie, whose film The Covenant tells the story of a local interpreter left behind in Afghanistan by the US military (Ian West/PA)

He told The Independent: “During the course of the Afghanistan conflict, thousands of local Afghans exposed themselves to significant risk by supporting British, American and other Nato forces.

“Some worked as interpreters, while others fought alongside these forces.

“They did this based on an understanding that they would be offered visas and protection – and this promise must be honoured.

“It is morally reprehensible that those who worked loyally for us and alongside us have found their safe passage to a future has been blocked.”

Released in April, The Covenant stars Dar Salim as the Afghan interpreter and Jake Gyllenhaal as an American sergeant.

The Home Office said it is relocating Afghan citizens who worked for the UK Government in “exposed or meaningful roles” via the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan.

“That’s why we have committed to relocating all eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme – a commitment we will honour.

“Our absolute priority is supporting the movement of eligible people out of Afghanistan and to date, we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP”.

