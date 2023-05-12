Education reform will not just ‘rebadge’ old institutions, minister vows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Education reform will not just ‘rebadge’ old institutions, minister vows

By Press Association
Jenny Gilruth addressed head teachers at a conference in Crieff (PA)
Jenny Gilruth addressed head teachers at a conference in Crieff (PA)

Reform of Scotland’s education institutions will not simply be a “rebadging” exercise, the Education Secretary has told teachers.

Jenny Gilruth also said an upcoming review into the assessment system will be a “radical departure” from what is currently offered in schools.

Speaking at the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) congress in Crieff, she acknowledged challenges around pupil behaviour following the pandemic, saying the Scottish Government will publish research on the issue.

A reform of the Scottish education system is under way with a number of changes planned, including the replacement of the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland.

A report from Professor Louise Hayward on the future of assessment in Scottish schools is due later this month.

Ms Gilruth said she had not yet seen the full report but believes it will lead to fundamental change.

She told the conference: “What Hayward maps out would be a radical departure from the current offer we have in schools in relation to qualifications.”

Ms Gilruth said she is keen to hear teachers’ views on this.

She acknowledged there has been a “shift” in pupil behaviour following the pandemic, an issue teaching unions have raised previously.

She said: “I think there’s a challenge here and we need to be cognisant of that.”

Research will be published later this year, she said.

Taking questions from the audience, one teacher suggested the reform of the SQA and Education Scotland would merely be a “name change”.

SQA sign
The Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland will be replaced in the changes (PA)

SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson had earlier accused the Government of only listening to “establishment” voices around the reforms.

However Ms Gilruth said teachers would be part of the process.

She told the conference: “I’m not going out there to repackage organisations, that’s not what I’m about.

“I’m not about rebadging them, they’ve got to have purpose, they’ve got to mean something.

“If we go and rebadge it you won’t take them seriously.”

Ms Gilruth also said that schools should not be expected to tackle the effects of the cost-of-living crisis alone, in response to a teacher who said breakfast clubs are “bursting”.

This drew praise from SSTA president Catherine Nicol, who said the minister’s response was “excellent”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told