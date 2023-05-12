New independence white paper due ‘in the coming weeks’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New independence white paper due ‘in the coming weeks’, says minister

By Press Association
Jamie Hepburn was appointed minister for independence by First Minister Humza Yousaf (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Jamie Hepburn was appointed minister for independence by First Minister Humza Yousaf (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The newest in a line of papers forming the prospectus for an independent Scotland will be published “in the coming weeks”, the new minister for independence has said.

Nicola Sturgeon launched the series last year, with three papers unveiled in an effort to lay out the policies of an independent Scotland, focusing on the economy, democracy and comparisons with similar small, independent, European nations.

But the publications have stalled in recent months amid Ms Sturgeon’s resignation and Humza Yousaf’s election to the top job.

But speaking to the National’s Holyrood Weekly podcast, Jamie Hepburn – Mr Yousaf’s independence minister – said the next paper would be published soon, but refused to unveil the subject matter.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon commissioned and published the first three papers during her time in office (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Government is accountable and responsible to parliament and that’s a responsibility I take seriously,” he said.

“It’s incumbent on me to recognise that we should say to parliament what the next subject material of the forthcoming prospectus papers will be.

“But what I can say in terms of broad timescales, is we’re probably talking in the coming weeks we’ll publish the next one.”

The announcement comes after SNP MP and frequent critic of the party Joanna Cherry hit out at the prospectuses, telling the Holyrood Sources podcast last week the papers were “really lightweight stuff”.

She added: ““I know there are a lot of successful, small, independent countries in Europe and I think most of us know that, but what I think voters, what people in Scotland, want to know is how are we going to get from where we are now – enmeshed in the United Kingdom – to being one of those successful countries?

“That’s where the difficult questions lie in relation to questions to do with currency, to do with pension payments, to do with cross-border trade, to how long will it take us to get back into the EU? Do we sit in an association agreement while we do so?

“I think there’s answers to all these questions – in politics there’s never a right answer, there has to be an answer that can be justified and an argument that can be made, but the party’s not put enough energy into doing that.”

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the First Minister should end the publication of the papers.

“Humza Yousaf should be ditching these Nicola Sturgeon-era PR stunts, which lack all credibility, and concentrating on the day job,” he said.

“But it’s a measure of how weak he is, that he’s doubling down on them, because independence is the only issue the feuding, scandal-ridden SNP can agree on.”

While Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the documents were a waste of trees.

“Never before will so many trees have been sacrificed in the pursuit of such a pointless exercise,” he said.

“With the party under police investigation and the government still incapable of even building a ferry you would think they’d have other things on their mind.”

