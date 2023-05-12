Starmer: Reforming Labour is Blair’s Clause Four moment ‘on steroids’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer: Reforming Labour is Blair’s Clause Four moment ‘on steroids’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the aftermath of the successful local elections (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the aftermath of the successful local elections (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will claim that his project of reforming Labour is an “on steroids” version of Sir Tony Blair’s symbolic rewriting of Clause Four.

The Labour leader will draw a link to Sir Tony’s momentous 1995 decision to ditch the party’s constitutional commitment to “common ownership of the means of production”, in a speech where he is also expected to stress that his vision for the party is more than just distancing it from the Corbyn era.

In a speech at the Progressive Britain Conference in central London on Saturday, he will say: “The Labour Party will only restore hope in the country if we once again become the natural vehicle for working people, an agent for their hopes and aspirations, a party of the common good.

“Some people think that all we’re doing is distancing ourselves from the previous regime – that totally misses the point.

General Election 1997
Labour’s current leader will be hoping to emulate the success of Tony Blair in 1997 (Fiona Hanson/PA Archive)

“This is about taking our party back to where we belong and where we should always have been… back doing what we were created to do.

“That’s why I say this project goes further and deeper than New Labour’s rewriting of Clause Four… This is about rolling our sleeves up, changing our entire culture – our DNA. This is Clause Four – on steroids.”

The speech comes after a successful set of local elections for Labour, with a general election largely expected to be held next year.

The Conservatives lost nearly 1,000 councillors, as voters turned to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

Sir Keir will tell his party that it is on a “path towards power”, but will warn that there is “still more work to be done, and the toughest part lies ahead”.

But he will also use the speech to stress that the party will face a set of circumstances perhaps unprecedented for any incoming Labour government, if it does win over voters in the next national poll.

Sir Keir will say: “We’ve got to navigate our way through revolutions in technology, in energy, in medicine and, with an ageing society, even in who we are. Climate change is a recipe for global instability. The global economy, the shape of power in the world, is changing. There is war on our continent. And then there’s the state of our country after 13 years of shambolic Tory government.

“If you think our job in 1997 was to rebuild a crumbling public realm, that in 1964 it was to modernise an economy overly dependent on the kindness of strangers, in 1945 to build a new Britain, in a volatile world, out of the trauma of collective sacrifice, in 2024 it will have to be all three.”

The speech will also see Sir Keir take aim at Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives for stoking a so-called “culture war”.

He will say: “I have never believed there was an appetite for culture war politics in this country. You don’t need to humiliate people to move our country forward – you need to bring people together.”

Sir Keir will also claim that the Conservatives have even failed to act “conservative”, with a promise to “stand up for the things that make this country great”.

He will say: “We must understand there are precious things – in our way of life, in our environment, in our communities – that it is our responsibility to protect and preserve and to pass on to future generations.

“And look, if that sounds conservative, then let me tell you: I don’t care. Somebody has got to stand up for the things that make this country great and it isn’t going to be the Tories.

“That in the end is one of the great failures of the last 13 years. A Tory party that in generations past saw itself as the protector of the nation and the Union has undermined both.

“They’ve taken an axe to the security of family life, trashed Britain’s reputation abroad, and totally lost touch with the ordinary hope of working people.

“The Conservative Party can no longer claim to be conservative.

“It conserves nothing we value – not our rivers and seas, not our NHS or BBC, not our families, not our nation.”

Touching on the topic of patriotism, he will also tell the conference: “Patriotism is about putting the country first, about serving your country, not just parading its symbols like the Tories do, but that working people do need to see your commitment to service.”

The Conservatives, ahead of the Labour leader’s speech, accused him of a cynical rebrand.

Party chairman Greg Hands said: “Starmer has backtracked on every pledge he has ever made and he is now cynically trying to rebrand his own flip-flops as ‘reform’.

“Starmer is trying to pull the wool over people’s eyes. Everyone knows he tried to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister twice and defended his view of the world. A Labour government would just revert to the same old Labour habits – spending too much, hiking taxes, increasing debt and soft sentences.”

